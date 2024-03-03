What happened to Jakub at the end of Spaceman? Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Spaceman.

At the end of Spaceman, Jakub's fate is left vague but hopeful. The movie closes with Jakub floating in space right after his chance meeting with the Chopra Cloud, an unidentified cosmic phenomenon. Regardless of not coming back to Earth on-screen, Jakub seems to have been saved by astronauts onboard a Korean spacecraft.

There, he comes into contact with his wife, Lenka, suggesting that he is safe and on his way home. The film implies a dream sequence in which Jakub and Lenka interact from lightyears away, offering a rekindled attachment between them.

The ending of Spaceman showcases a fresh start for the two of them within a cosmic backdrop of the "Chopra Cloud." The ending thus blends existential sci-fi with deep emotions, pointing out Jakub's growth from a self-absorbed astronaut to a more empathetic husband.

What is the Chopra cloud, and why is it essential to Jakub's mission?

The Chopra Cloud is an enigmatic and dominant phenomenon that drives the story of Spaceman. It has been described as a cosmic dust cloud containing all of time, like the past, the present, and the future.

The cloud is a thematic metaphor to help the central character, Jakub, understand his life and past traumatic events. The Chopra Cloud is essential for Jakub's mission as he is in charge of getting particles of this remarkable purple cloud back to Earth for scientific studies that will reveal its true nature.

How does Jakub's relationship with Lenka evolve throughout Spaceman?

Jakub's bond with Lenka in Spaceman changes throughout the film as he fights with his past and present. Jakub is at first preoccupied with his wife and the marriage he gave up while on an isolated research mission in space. Jakub's trip gets harder after meeting Hanuš, a spider-like creature who claims to be from the start of time.

Rusalka, a mythical Slavic folklore figure, appears frequently throughout the film. Jakub first meets Rusalka while listening to a tragic opera in his spaceship, which sparks Hanuš's interest. Carey Mulligan's character, Lenka, wears a Rusalka outfit in flashbacks and dream sequences, representing Jakub's attraction to her back when they first met.

Toward the film's end, Lenka dresses up as Rusalka in a dreamlike alternate reality sequence in a forest, telling Jakub that a kiss from her could kill him. This moment implies that Jakub has returned to the initial stages of his love for Lenka, as he can see through his regrets and fears and be led by his belief that they can start over.

What is the significance of the Rasulka scene in the forest?

The scene in Spaceman where Lenka is dressed as Rusalka in the woods carries major symbolic meaning. Rusalka is a mythical figure from Slavic folklore, a water nymph known for both beauty and danger to men.

In the film's setting, the Rusalka costume represents Jakub's return to the start of his relationship with Lenka. The fact that Lenka is dressed as a Rusalka indicates that Jakub is transported back to the beginning of his relationship with her.

This could be interpreted as a way of passing on Jakub's attraction to Lenka when they first met. The moment in question additionally serves as an artistic expression of Jakub's psychological journey as he deals with his past and tries to carry on with Lenka.

Spaceman is currently streaming on Netflix.