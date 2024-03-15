What was Jimmy's secret? Love is Blind cast member opens up about Chelsea sharing his secret on camera 

In Love is Blind season 6, the relationship between cast members, Chelsea and Jimmy, was seemingly beset with roadblocks right from the beginning. Their relationship started off well in the pods but consequently didn't work out and succumbed to the weight of their expectations.

Despite their profound declarations of love for each other, Jimmy and Chelsea had a bumpy ride on the Netflix show. In the aftermath, the duo is still not together as seen in the reunion episode that aired on March 13, 2024.

One of the contributing factors that led to the couple's fallout is believed to be Chelsea's blatant revelation of one of Jimmy's most closely guarded secrets. In episode 10, drunken Chelsea revealed that Jimmy was in the habit of "going out" with his friends and had once hooked up with one of his close female friends. This was before he and Chelsea came together.

A look into Chelsea and Jimmy's relationship on Love is Blind season 6

Jimmy is a 28-year-old software sales representative, and Chelsea is a 31-one-year-old flight attendant. The duo had a difficult romantic relationship from the beginning of Love is Blind season 6.

In the pods, Jimmy developed feelings for Jessica Vestal, a 29-year-old executive assistant and a single mother. On the other hand, project manager Trevor Sova developed feelings for Chelsea. It was up to Love is Blind season 6 couple Jimmy and Chelsea to decide between their respective prospects.

When Jessica made it clear that Jimmy was her only pick, Trevor stated that Chelsea was his only choice. Although Jimmy appeared enamored with Jessica, he felt overwhelmed by the notion that she is a 10-year-old girl's mother. Jimmy found himself second-guessing his two selections frequently.

At last, Jimmy asked Chelsea to marry him, and she said yes. However, things appeared difficult right away. In Jimmy's opinion, Chelsea "definitely lied" when she declared she was Megan Fox's look-alike. During their romantic getaway, things became even more awkward when Jimmy remarked on cast member AD's impressive physique, leaving Chelsea in tears.

Chelsea's inebriated complaints about Jimmy "going out" with pals and his previous relationship with a close female friend caused their romance to wilt out. Jimmy had ostensibly requested Chelsea to keep these details private.

Jimmy appeared ready to give up on their relationship, but Chelsea persuaded him to give it another shot after she yelled at him for his previous behavior.

After a few more fun dates, Love is Blind star Jimmy enquired about Chelsea's opinions regarding the wedding. The last episode of Love is Blind season 6 left viewers hanging, giving the impression that Chelsea would end the romance. But ultimately, she informed Jimmy that she thought they would make it, especially after all the problems they had overcome. Jimmy appeared pleased to hear this, but he soon turned around and gave Chelsea a bombshell. He said:

"Every day you've done exactly what I would want in a wife, I love you to death, and I want a relationship with you and I want us to work so bad, but I don't want to go to the altar. I can't."

The couple called off their wedding before it even happened, with Love is Blind star Chelsea sobbing as she walked away from her ex at the last moment.

Watch all the episodes of Love is Blind episode 6, exclusively available on Netflix.