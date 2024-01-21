What did Peter Farrelly say about Loudermilk Season 4? Exploring the creator's comments

Loudermilk, Peter Farrelly, and Bobby Mort's creation storylines the life of Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor. The streaming service provider Netflix has made all three seasons of the series accessible, and several fans wonder whether the show will be renewed. The show has not been officially canceled, nor has it been renewed for a fourth season.

A scene in Loudermilk (Image via IMDb)

The series starred Ron Livingston, Will Sasso, Anja Savcic, Brian Regan, Timothy Webber, Mat Fraser, Laura Mennell, and Melinda Dahl. After 20 episodes on AT&T's Audience Network, it moved to Prime Video for its last ten episodes. Netflix has acquired Audience Network titles before.

Netflix Original You Me Her debuted in limited territories in the late 2010s and remains so in most. The program never reached Netflix in the US. However, Sony Pictures Television licensed the program to Netflix, leaving Amazon Prime Video and Audience Network behind.

Loudermilk, the lead, is a recovering alcoholic who thought ending up sober was easier than organizing his life. A relapse in New Orleans and a fight between Sam and his closest friend and sponsor, Ben, start season two. In Seattle, while attempting to rebuild his life, Sam realizes that he needs to work on himself, even though he still helps others.

What did Peter Farrelly say about Loudermilk Season 4?

The Sony Pictures Television series has a complex history since it started with the launch of Season 1 in 2017 and Season 2 in 2018. Amazon acquired the series for Prime Video even before the launch of season 3.

According to Deadline's previous report, Peter Farrelly, the creator of the series, had shown interest in returning for a fourth season. He went on to say that every cast member wants to return. No streaming service provider has taken up the series to air additional seasons as of now.

“We are going to get them back, we are going to do it, we just need to find the right home for it. We want to do Season 4, Season 5, Season 6, Season 7. I want to keep going because I know where it is going, where I want it to be in 6-7 years.”

Comedian Brian Regan's spectacular performance as Mugsy in Season 3 is one of the many reasons Farrelly is overjoyed about the new season and eager for people to watch it.

The current status of the Loudermilk explored

Netflix acquired all three seasons of the series in January 2024, streaming them in Australia, the US, and the UK as part of the Netflix Top 10. Many fans just discovered the program on the streaming site, so it certainly has appeal.

The Cast of Loudermilk at Vulture Festival (Image via Getty)

If Netflix revives it, Peter Farrelly and the cast—Ron Livingston as Sam, Will Sasso as Ben, Laura Mennell as Allison, and Anja Savcic as Claire—may return for Season 4.

Fans eagerly await updates on the series, which is considering a different perspective on rehabilitation than other programs, which concentrate on the distress of addictions. Loudermilk is available on Netflix now.