What time will My Lottery Dream Home season 14 episode 1 air on HGTV? Plot, release date and more details explored

My Lottery Dream Home season 14 is set to premiere on December 2, at 9 PM ET on HGTV. The show revolves around lottery winners in search of a new home that goes well with their tastes and preferences. In the season premiere of the long-running show, David Bromstad will help a Bosnian couple find a new home in Grimes, Iowa.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A Bosnian couple has been living the American dream for over 20 years, and their luck continues after scratching up a $100,000 win; David helps the couple upgrade and search for a larger home in Grimes, Iowa."

Episodes of My Lottery Dream Home season 14 will be available to stream on Discovery+ after they air.

All about the season premiere of My Lottery Dream Home

David Bromstad finds himself in Iowa on his latest real estate mission. The host loves to help people find their dream homes and has been doing so ever since he joined HGTV. He is set to return to help more people in My Lottery Dream Home season 14.

In the season premiere, David will meet a Bosnian family that wishes to change the way they live. The family has been living the American Dream for the past 20 years, and with a recent lottery win worth $100,000, their dreams have become bigger.

The couple wants their new home to be the ultimate family home so that the husband’s mother and their teenage sons can feel completely at home as well. The upcoming episode of My Lottery Dream Home will air on Friday, December 2, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

Meet the host

David Bromstad is set to host another season of the HGTV show. He has been a part of My Lottery Dream Home since the show first aired in 2015 and gained a massive following soon after.

The American interior decor specialist, furniture designer, artist, and television star is known for hosting many HGTV shows. He started his career by working with Disney as an illustrator, followed by opening his own company and designing children’s bedrooms.

The host of the upcoming HGTV show has previously appeared in Color Splash, Beach Flip, among others.

The host who is so involved with helping others find their dream houses recently found himself a dream home in My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Dream Home. While in a conversation with the network, David spoke about the special and said:

"I had decided that I was going to live in Orlando but I was going to do it correctly. I wasn’t going to rush into anything. I wasn’t going to do anything emotional — I think it was very logical. I was like, ‘Be responsible.’"

During the process of finding himself a home, he rented an apartment that he was supposed to stay in for less than a year, but since he wanted to take his time with finding the perfect house, he ended up staying there for 3 and a half years.

Bromstad found himself a 5-bed, 4-bath Tudor-style home in sunny Orlando and decided to give it the David twist. David is now set to appear in My Lottery Dream Home once again to make the dream come true for several other people. Tune in to HGTV or Discovery+ to watch the show as it airs.

