When did Matt and Amber from Married at First Sight break up? Details explored

Like most couples from Married at First Sight, Matt Gwynne and Amber Bowles' marriage wasn't long-lasting either. Participants of the show come looking for forever love, but more often than not, leave with broken hearts, owing to the experimental nature of the show. Its success rate has been 17%, which isn't much but is enough to keep the hopes high.

Matta and Amber trusted the experts on season 9 to find a partner they could be compatible with. The season that aired in June 2019 saw three couples saying yes on Decision Day, one of which stays happily married to this day with a child. Matt and Amber were one of the two couples that said yes to divorce on their D-Day.

What led to Matt Gwynne and Amber Bowles' break up on Married at First Sight's season 9?

Matt and Amber's marriage was hugely unsuccessful, but that wasn't apparent when the pair first got married. Things were hunky-dory between the two till they started living together as a married couple.

The couple is also considered to be one of the worst pairings of the experts on the show because even after Amber's clarification to the experts about her fear of abandonment from her past relationships, they put her with a person who would come home late at night every day. Unlike Deonna McNeil and Gregory Okotie from their season, Matt and Amber didn't reach their happily ever after.

The former basketball player didn't only abstain from spending necessary time with her but also reportedly cheated on her. Upon confrontation, Matt didn't completely deny the claims or say anything to comfort Amber's broken heart. He was seemingly unbothered by Amber's status as his wife and showed no remorse.

The end of their relationship was obvious and even celebratory for Amber, as she was seen with the other wives of her season of Married at First Sight in a post captioned, "When the married girls come out to celebrate D dayyyy! #stillmarriedcuzourhubbiessuck #getusdivorced #almostofficialthough" suggesting their impatience for the divorce to get through.

In a 2020 Where Are They Now episode of Married at First Sight, Amber expressed annoyance over Matt's reluctance to sign the divorce papers. She dismissed his excuses and pressed him to sign the papers on the spot. Matt refused to sign them on the spot without consulting his lawyer but came through later.

What is Amber Bowles from Married at First Sight up to after her divorce from Matt Gwynne?

After season 9 of Married at First Sight, Amber continued her previous job as a middle school teacher. While Matt's Instagram is private, Amber keeps her account updated and maintains a Cameo account, which charges $18 onwards to send her fans custom clips.

Amber's Instagram bio says, "Trying to travel the world!! Who's coming with!?" with a timeline full of pictures from across the globe. Amber also recently got engaged to her boyfriend of eight months, Kevin. She was seen flaunting her engagement ring in an Instagram post.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Amber gave out romantic details of her proposal. She said,

"On the first date, he asked me my favorite place I’ve traveled [to] and I said Grenada, and ironically that’s his favorite place too! He went to med school there! And we recently planned what I thought was a chill getaway to our favorite place and he proposed on our favorite beach....I’m very, very excited and super in shock! I had no idea!”

Fans were also happy to see Amber take this relationship in a slow, traditional way, as she dated Kevin 8 months before deciding to marry him. Kevin even asked her dad for her hand before proposing to her.

Married at First Sight follows singles who have come to the show looking for a forever partner. They only get to see their partner on the day of their marriage and get eight weeks to live with them before they can make a final decision on the Decision Day.

