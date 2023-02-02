Where is Octavia Gahagans now? My 600-lb Life alum’s weight loss journey explored ahead of season 11 premiere

Octavia Gahagans, who first appeared in episode 1 of season 7 of My 600-lb Life, is an inspiration to many.

Gahagans became bedridden as a result of her weight, which peaked at 692 pounds. Her condition had deteriorated to the point where she hadn't been inside a vehicle for years, necessitating the arrival of a team of paramedics to put her in the back of a van and transport her to a doctor in Houston, Texas.

Currently, Octavia Gahagans stays in Houston, where she runs her own business.

Since the inception of the franchise in 2012, a variety of people like Octavia Gahagans have appeared on the show as they attempted to lead healthier lifestyles and combat obesity.

My 600-lb Life is set to return with season 11 this Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

A look at the journey of My 600-lb Life alum Octavia Gahagans

Octavia Gahagans, aka Octavia Nichelle, who made an appearance in the seventh season of My 600-lb Life, epitomizes tenacity, endurance, and resolute will. Her tale began tragically, but she showed in her episode that everything is possible if one is steadfast in pursuing their objectives.

Gahagans had a rough childhood because she grew up in an abusive home, where she had to witness her stepfather frequently engage in aggressive behavior with her mother. She was well over 500 pounds by the time she turned 20.

Things worsened after her mother's death. However, she did not even have the time to mourn this loss, as she was left to care for her little sister, Desiree, who soon got married and moved away from home.

Octavia Gahagan's eating patterns soon spiraled out of control as she began to approach 700 pounds following Desiree's marriage.

Gahagans weighed an enormous 692 pounds and was confined to her bed when she initially appeared on My 600 Lb. Life. Since she was in such severe shape, it took a team of paramedics to load her into a van and drive her to Houston, Texas, where she ended up seeing renowned weight loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now) who helped her get started on her weight loss journey.

Switching to a healthier lifestyle helped her shed roughly 236 pounds. Soon, she successfully reduced her weight to an astounding 456 pounds - a massive drop from her original weight.

Octavia Gahagans currently manages a Facebook page, titled The Life Of Octavia, where she updates her fans about her life's events.

She has also established her own company, Crayons and Chains, and resides in Houston, Texas. She might have relocated to the city to be nearer to Dr. Now (Dr. Younan Nowzaradan), who periodically assesses her health.

Octavia Gahagans also appears to be adhering to the regimen required for maintaining her health.

Fans have appreciated her hard work over the years and the determination with which she stayed true to her weight loss journey. She regularly posts updates on her Instagram.

What to expect from season 11 of My 600-lb Life?

The latest installment of My 600-lb Life will follow Dr. Now as he offers advice to a fresh set of morbidly obese patients who are working to meet the requirements for the weight-loss surgery they believe will change their lives. The cast of the show must face their ingrained food issues, which promises emotional highs and lows.

The first episode of My 600-lb Life will be centered around Geno, a 31-year-old man weighing 684 pounds.

TLC Network @TLC Geno is ready to change his habits and his life, but Dr. Now wants to make sure he's committed to the journey. See what happens on the season premiere of #My600LbLife tomorrow at 8/7c. Geno is ready to change his habits and his life, but Dr. Now wants to make sure he's committed to the journey. See what happens on the season premiere of #My600LbLife tomorrow at 8/7c. https://t.co/6AUHwgU3nH

The new season will also feature Latonya, who longs to wed the love of her life, but is too large to walk down the aisle.

Yet another person to appear on the show is Wess, who has had weight loss surgery, but feels like his unhealthy desires haven't subsided. In order to address the problems that are preventing him from moving forward, Dr. Now refers him to therapy. One of the issues Wess wants to address is whether or not he is ready to come out as gay in a small Texas town.

Viewers will also meet Syreeta, who is wary of anyone who tries to assist her. However, if she wants surgery, she will need to learn to relax.

My 600-lb Life Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, February 1, at 8 pm ET on TLC, and can be streamed on Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes