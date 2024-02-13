Where to watch America's Got Talent: Fantasy League finale? Streaming platforms explored

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League premiered on January 1, 2024, at 8 PM ET on NBC. Since the premiere of its debut season, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League has been airing new episodes every Monday on NBC. Following their initial broadcast on the network channel, the episodes are also available for online streaming on Peacock.

As the popular NBC show is heading towards its finale, excitement to watch the show live is rife among viewers. For those among audiences who do not have access to cable television or Peacock, episodes of America's Got Talent can be accessed via direct-to-television applications, namely Fubo and DirecTV. These apps offer free trials of packages of multiple channels followed by a paid subscription.

In the latest AGT series titled America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Mel B, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell act as both team leaders and judges.

The show, hosted by Terry Crews, showcases beloved and deserving performers from past seasons of America's Got Talent. Every act or ensemble has made a comeback to the stage for a rematch against teams captained by a panel of judges.

Where to stream America's Got Talent: Fantasy League finale?

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League finale as well as previous episodes of the NBC show can be streamed on Peacock, where the episodes are available a day after their initial release on network television.

Peacock is a streaming platform that boasts of containing more than 80,000 hours of reality television shows, movies, live sports and a lot more. Peacock comes with a minimum subscription of $5.99 per month and the ad-free Premium Plus package is priced at $11.99 per month.

Apart from Peacock, episodes of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League can also be streamed on Fubo, which comes with a free trial. Fubo offers over 100 channels catering to sports, TV shows, and more at $79.99 per month.

Similarly, DirecTV comes with a free trial as well. It provides more than seventy-five channels as well as several entertainment add-ons at $69.98 per month for two months as a limited-time offer.

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League finale recap and more details

With just audience votes remaining to determine the winner at the end, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Simon Cowell had to watch every act without offering any commentary during the final performance episode, which aired on February 12, 2024.

Following the final episode of NBC show, Kodi Lee's rendition of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and Madonna's cover by Sainted went viral and generated a lot of discussion online.

The singing group Sainted, which debuted on AGT season 18, gave a touching rendition of Madonna's Like a Prayer. Sainted stunned everyone with their potential in the most recent episode after showcasing their skills in the Semi-Finals after Simon's Golden Buzzer.

Because of their blend of pop and church vocals, the NC-based choir selected Madonna's Like a Prayer, a song that perfectly captures their musical gifts and heritage.

After Sainted's cover, Kodi Lee, an AGT: All Stars musician who won season 14 of the competition, performed. Kodi is a gifted vocalist and pianist; in the semi-finals, the judges were quite impressed with his performance honoring his mother.

Kodi was taken from Simon by Howie with his golden buzzer, and he joined his Dream Team. Kodi Lee, a finalist on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, transformed the rock tune Bohemian Rhapsody into his rendition.

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League season 1 grand finale airs on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 8 PM ET on NBC.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE