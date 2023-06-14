Who is Aiden Cook? Meet the child actor who plays Twiglet in Hulu's The Full Monty

The Full Monty is a much-awaited series that is set to premiere on June 14, 2023, on Hulu and Disney+. The title is a modern revival of a classic British comedy film of the same name, which released in 1997. The upcoming series will also see the actors from the original film reprise their roles.

The Full Monty will also feature Aiden Cook, an incredibly gifted young actor, who will take on the role of Twiglet in this eagerly awaited eight-part production. Aiden Cook has been part of several films and shows in the past and will infuse a lively allure into The Full Monty. Fans can't wait to see what he brings to the table as Twiglet.

11-years-old Aiden Cook will soon star in a Netflix series

The Market Weighton School @TMWSOfficial We are super proud of TMWS Year 8 student Aiden Cook on his role in the new Full Monty Disney+ mini series which premiered in Sheffield this week. A future star in the making 🤩 You can watch Aiden on Disney + from 14th June. We are super proud of TMWS Year 8 student Aiden Cook on his role in the new Full Monty Disney+ mini series which premiered in Sheffield this week. A future star in the making 🤩 You can watch Aiden on Disney + from 14th June. https://t.co/SGvkOLqYfz

Aiden Cook is an accomplished youngster with several notable acting roles under his belt despite still being only 11 years old. He is well-known for his role in All Creatures Great and Small, where he played young Billy Dalby, who took over his late father's responsibilities on the farm in season 2.

He will soon take on the role of a student in Netflix's forthcoming series Gods Of Their Own Religion, expected to premiere in 2023.

The young actor is currently gearing up to take on the role of Twiglet, who exudes a youthful spark of wit and energy, bringing vibrancy to each scene with quick retorts and keen observations. Cook's portrayal of the character will definitely showcase his versatility as an actor.

More about The Full Monty: Plot and cast explored

While speaking to Disney, the show creators opened up about their feelings towards the show. Executive producer Simon Beaufoy mentioned that working on the project had been "one of the great joys" of his career.

"It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, 7 Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives,” he said.

He added that it had been a "pleasure and a privilege" for him to write the show, as he said:

"Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on."

The 1997 film focused on the lives of brothers who launched a strip club to provide for their families, and the new series will take off from where the film ended. The show will see the much-loved group navigating through life together as they overcome unconventional situations.

The upcoming series will see Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson, Paul Barber, Lesley Sharp, and Steve Huison reprise their roles from the 1997 blockbuster of the same name.

The official synopsis of the Full Monty, as per IMDb, reads:

"The original band of brothers as they navigate Sheffield and its crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors, exploring the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity."

The Full Monty will release on June 14, 2023, on Hulu and Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes