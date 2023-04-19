Who is Millicent Omanga? Leaked video prompts response from CAS

The Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) of Kenya, Millicent Omanga, has finally spoken up on the leak of her intimate video, which went viral on social media on Monday, April 17, 2023. The video sparked controversy before it was taken down. While it has not yet been confirmed if it was really Millicent Omanga in the viral video, the CAS has now responded to the leak by sharing a verse from the bible.

In a Twitter post, she stated:

Millicent Omanga - CAS @MillicentOmanga "Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you.” Luke 10:19

The video sparked a debate on social media, as many netizens were shocked, while others stated that the leak was only meant to tarnish her image. On the other hand, several of her supporters have encouraged her to pursue legal recourse against the individuals responsible for the unauthorized dissemination of the video.

All you should know about Millicent Omanga

Millicent Omanga, known as Mama Miradi, is a popular Kenyan politician and businesswoman. Born in May 1982, Millicent Omanga was brought up in Kiamokama, Kisii.

She was born to parents who have seven daughters. Omanga’s father was a mechanic for the Postal Corporation of Kenya. However, he passed away in a car accident when Millicent Omanga was just 17 years old. Her mother, Joyce, alone raised all seven daughters.

She attended Mumbi Girls High School and later joined Medical Training College. She pursued a journalism degree at the University of Nairobi and then completed Masters in Commerce. Millicent married Dr. Francis Nyamiobo. The couple currently has two kids, Wayne and Maya.

Talking about her career, Omanga started off her career in the private sector, as she was in banking. She later opened her own events company, Milways Enterprise. The company has created quite a name for itself, as Millicent deals in branding and events for big companies.

She is known for her position as a nominated Jubilee Senator. Millicent won the high-profile seat after she lost to Esther Passaris in the 2017 Nairobi Women's representative race.

In 2017, she decided to venture into politics and contested for a seat in the Nairobi County Assembly on the Jubilee Party Ticket.

Millicent's political career received a major boost in 2019 when she was nominated by the Jubilee Party to run for a Senate seat in Nairobi County, a recognition of her noteworthy contributions to the party and her local community. This nomination was a significant milestone for her and marked a new chapter in her political journey.

She is also well-known in the world of philanthropy, as she soon started charitable work because she feels it is important to give back to society. At the moment, as per reports, Millicent’s net worth is close to $1 million.

Speaking about Millicent Omanga’s alleged leaked video, many who have seen the video have highlighted how it is illegal to publish someone else’s video or pictures without their consent as per Kenyan law. However, at the moment, Millicent has not spoken about what actions she would like to take for the video.

