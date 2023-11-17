Who murdered Laura Johnson and where are they now? Details explored ahead of Final Moments on Oxygen

Laura Johnson, a 49-year-old mother of five, went missing in 2018 after moving in with her boyfriend. The events that followed established one of the most notorious no-body cases in Montana, USA.

The Oxygen series, Final Moments, covers the story of how Laura Johnson was murdered and also goes on to uncover the details of how the police actually caught her murderer. It turned out that her boyfriend, Greg Green, was the perpetrator of the crime.

Laura Johnson's case is televised in Episode 1 of Season 2 of Final Moments. The official synopsis of the episode titled The Red Suitcases reads:

"Laura Johnson, a mother of five, moves in with her boyfriend in Billings, Mont., then suddenly stops communicating with her family. Her son rushes halfway across the country to learn why and finds disturbing clues that explain how she vanished. "

The episode is scheduled to re-air on the streaming service Oxygen on November 17, 2023, at 11 p.m. EST.

Where is Laura Johnson's killer, Greg Green, now?

Green during his trial (image via Billings Gazette)

58-year-old Greg Green is currently incarcerated at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Missouri after being convicted for the murder of Laura Johnson.

When the police first came looking for Laura, Greg was helpful and even agreed to have his smartphone checked. However, the authorities saw a video from a neighbor's security camera showing Greg transporting what seemed to be Laura's body to his pickup.

According to information from security cameras, Laura, 49, arrived at her boyfriend's house in Billings at around 7:00 p.m. on September 13, 2018, according to a police affidavit. Given that Greg had told authorities he had last seen Laura in the morning before heading off to work, this presented a conflict in his account of events.

Greg was seen driving away, lighting a fire, and carrying a huge object that resembled a body from his garage on September 14, 2018. A neighbor had reported a heated argument, and the bedroom had brand-new carpet. A forensic investigation matched blood traces to provide strong DNA proof of Laura's presence in the vehicle.

On April 17, 2019, Greg, then 53, was taken into custody in Henderson on a felony charge of premeditated homicide. Early in March 2020, a jury found him guilty following an eight-day trial; however, his defense contended that the prosecution's case was predicated only on the video footage's circumstantial evidence.

On May 16, 2020, the judge sentenced him to 100 years; however, he did not set any parole conditions. Police claim that despite numerous searches, they have not been able to locate Laura's remains or a potential burial place.

Why did Greg Green murder Laura Johnson?

A still of Laura Johnson (Image via Oxygen)

Greg Green and Laura Johnson moved to Billings, Montana, which is approximately 1,000 miles northeast of Las Vegas, in July 2018 in search of employment.

The accusation made by the prosecution was that Green killed Laura because their tumultuous relationship was allegedly going to be terminated by her. Her son, Stephan Johnson, told Final Moments:

"One of the things we did learn from the trial was she had moved into a separate bedroom and she was saving money to try and leave."

Laura's relatives became aware of Greg's assertive behavior when she moved in with him. Visit planning became increasingly difficult, and phone calls were abruptly terminated.

Catch up on Episode 1 of Season 2 of Final Moments set to re-air on Oxygen on November 17, 2023, at 11 p.m. ET.