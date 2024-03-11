American Idol season 22 premiered on February 18, 2024, and has been airing new episodes every Sunday, except on March 10, 2024. This is because ABC, the broadcasting agency in charge of American Idol, aired the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, also known as the Oscars. The next episode of American Idol will air on Sunday, March 17, 2024, and is expected to feature thrilling and engaging audition performances.

American Idol is one of reality television's most popular shows. It began its journey on FOX and ran successfully for fifteen seasons before it was cancelled back in 2016. The show was subsequently picked up by ABC in 2018 and brought back to life once again, with Ryan Seacrest as host.

He is joined by judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryant. All three of them have been associated with the ABC show for seven seasons now. Katy Perry recently announced that the current season will be the last time she will be appearing on the show as a judge.

American Idol season 22 episode 4 release date and more details

On Sunday, March 10, ABC broadcasted the 96th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, in place of the ABC reality show's season 22 episode 4. Starting an hour earlier than normal at 7 pm ET, the Oscars ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The awards ceremony recognized films that came out in 2023, with Oppenheimer receiving the most nominations (a total of 13).

Billie Eilish and Finneas performed their Oscar-nominated song What Was I Made For? from the movie Barbie during the ceremony. It is interesting to note that Abi Carter, a participant in American Idol season 22, sang this song to receive her platinum ticket.

Meanwhile, American Idol season 22 episode 4 will air on Sunday, March 17, 2023 at 9 pm ET on ABC.

What to expect from American Idol season 22 episode 4? (Speculative)

On Sunday, March 17, American Idol season 22 will return with a new audition episode. The Futon Critic recently reported that there would be one more audition episode, following which, on Sunday, March 31, Hollywood Week will begin. The Hawaii Round, where the Top 24 compete for the first time for American votes, comes after Hollywood Week.

Legendary musicians Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll will serve as mentors for the contestants. Following the Hawaii Round, live performances with a variety of themes will kick off, including the much-loved annual Disney Night.

Up until now, the ABC show's season 22 has been an engrossing experience, filled with amazing musical performances and motivational tales from competitors. Odell Bunton Jr. and Abi Carter have received two platinum tickets from judges so far for their outstanding auditions.

For the season, there is still one platinum ticket remaining. The audition episodes for the ABC show's season 22 have all been fantastic, but viewers will have to wait another week to find out what happens next.

While fans are disappointed by this break in season 22, it's a great chance for them to review their new favorite contestants or catch up on episodes they may have missed. It will be exciting to watch what happens next because this season's talent has been incredible thus far.