Will there be Under the Banner of Heaven season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

While Under the Banner of Heaven season 2 remains shrouded in ambiguity with no renewal news yet, the gripping 2022 series has left audiences wanting more of the dark underbelly of radical Mormon offshoots through an intense true-crime lens.

Inspired by Jon Krakauer's book of the same name, the series follows the events leading up to the 1984 murder of a woman and her baby daughter in Utah against the backdrop of the split between the official Mormon church and the Fundamentalists.

In this article, we delve into the current status of Under the Banner of Heaven season 2, assessing the potential for renewal and considering the avenues the narrative could take if the series continues its impactful journey.

Under the Banner of Heaven season 2: Renewal possibilities

Despite the interesting narrative and viewer intrigue, Hulu and the creators behind Under the Banner of Heaven have maintained radio silence on the prospects of Under the Banner of Heaven season 2.

Conceived initially as a limited series with a single-season arc, the show's brevity, having only seven episodes, raised questions about the likelihood of a continuation.

The absence of official statements left fans wondering whether the show's success and viewership could sway the decision-makers to green-light Under the Banner of Heaven season 2.

While the central storyline of the already streaming Under the Banner of Heaven seems to have concluded with the Lafferty case, the lingering mysteries from Jon Krakauer's extensive book and exhaustive research into Mormonism offer a canvas for potential exploration in future seasons.

If renewed, and this is purely speculative, Under the Banner of Heaven season 2 might veer away from the Lafferty case, adopting an anthology-style approach to unravel additional historical layers and more tales of religious atrocities, shedding light on dark chapters in recent decades.

More about the series

Aired on April 28, 2022, on FX and Hulu, Under the Banner of Heaven is based on a genuine case, but it does have some fictionalized elements. For example, Detectives Jeb Pyre and Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham) are characters created purely for the show.

The series follows the events leading up to the 1984 murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter. In the television series, this gruesome crime challenges Detective Jeb Pyre’s (Andrew Garfield) faith and religious beliefs as he furthers his investigations into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dan and Ron Lafferty are found guilty of their crimes. The two were tried separately, with Ron receiving the death sentence and Dan receiving two life sentences. Ron died of natural causes in 2019 before his sentence was carried out. Dan remains in prison today, serving his life sentence.

Under the Banner of Heaven: Cast and reception

Under the Banner of Heaven boasts a stellar ensemble cast, with Andrew Garfield as Jeb Pyre, Sam Worthington as Ron Lafferty, Daisy Edgar-Jones as Brenda Lafferty, Wyatt Russell as Dan Lafferty, and more. The talented actors brought the characters to life with impeccable performances.

Despite rekindling debate within the Mormon community, Under the Banner of Heaven was well-received, especially for the roles played by Garfield and Wyatt Russell.

While the official stance on Under the Banner of Heaven season 2 remains elusive, viewers can stream all seven episodes of the true-crime miniseries on Hulu.