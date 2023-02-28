Deontay Wilder shuts down suggestions of signing with Eddie Hearn

Deontay Wilder is one of the biggest names in the world of boxing. While his recent run of form is something he'd like to forget, 'The Bronze Bomber' continues to be one of the most talked about fighters.

Earlier this month, Wilder shocked everyone when he announced his exit from PBC, a promotional company he was signed to for years. Wilder did so because he wanted to assume greater control over his professional boxing career from now on.

Because of the same, 'The Bronze Bomber' decided to become a free agent as he wants to take a more hands-on approach to his future in the sport, and will be taking a greater role in making key decisions. Since then, there have been a lot of rumors suggesting that he might end up signing with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

However, Deontay Wilder has denied the rumors as he wants to move forward as a free agent, at least for now. During a recent interaction with Pro Boxing Fans, 'The Bronze Bomber' was asked whether he was going to sign with Eddie Hearn, to which he replied by saying:

"That's negative."

Watch the clip below:

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 Former Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder DISMISSES suggestions that he is signing with Eddie Hearn. (



Former Heavyweight ChampionDeontay Wilder DISMISSES suggestions that he is signing with Eddie Hearn. ( @ProBoxingFans ‼️ Former Heavyweight Champion 🇺🇲 Deontay Wilder DISMISSES suggestions that he is signing with Eddie Hearn. (@ProBoxingFans)https://t.co/4NuiOix4yl

What did Deontay Wilder say about Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury?

'The Bronze Bomber' was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight this past weekend.

The fight was extremely close with a few controversial moments. Tommy Fury walked away with a split decision victory to his name and handed Jake Paul his first career defeat. Following the fight, Wilder gave his thoughts on the result and suggested that 'The Problem Child' should have won and criticized the judges and the referees.

During an interview with Boxing King Media after the fight, Deontay Wilder said:

"I think Jake got that one, you know what I mean? The referee was an immature point [deduction]. I think Jake probably needed that knockdown to even it out, and I think gave it to Fury only because of the point [deduction]. That was an immature point taken. The refereee is supposed to give at least three warnings, he gave him no warning."

Watch the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes