Carlos Alcaraz injury update: Spaniard's Italian Open participation at mercy of crucial medical tests on Friday

Carlos Alcaraz is set to undergo tests for the discomfort in his right arm, according to the latest reports coming out of Spain.

Alcaraz initially sustained an injury to his right arm that saw him pull out of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He revealed in a subsequent Instagram post that he injured his pronator teres muscle in the right arm.

"I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play! I was really looking forward to playing... See you next year!" he wrote.

Then, after withdrawing from the Barcelona Open as well, the Spaniard participated in the Madrid Open. At the Masters 1000 event, he failed to defend his title, losing to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

The two-time Grand Slam champion gave an update to the press after his quarterfinal exit in Madrid about the forearm injury, saying:

"I still have a way to go. In Madrid I was constantly thinking about whether I felt something strange every time I hit a forehand, so I need to work hard in the next few days if I want to go to Rome having gotten that out of my head and being able to hit normally. with my drive. I leave with good feelings, but I must continue improving. I think I will be fine to play in Rome," he said (via Punto de break).

Now, as reported by Marca, Alcaraz met with his team in the gym and walked them through the discomfort he felt in his right arm. The reports also mentioned that the Spaniard would undergo medical tests on Friday (May 3) to rule out any injury setback.

If the results are positive, the 20-year-old will travel to Rome on May 7 for the 2024 Italian Open. Before traveling to the Italian Capital, Alcaraz is also set to celebrate his 21st birthday with his family on May 5.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I woke up with soreness all over my body and my forearm"

Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells Masters

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his loss to Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Madrid Open, lamenting his physical status.

Speaking to the press after the match, the Spaniard stated that the long and intense match against Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round took a toll on him as he wasn't able to bring his A-game to the quarterfinals. The Spaniard also mentioned that he woke up with soreness on his body, especially his forearm.

"It has been a difficult day for me. The long and intense match against Struff took its toll on me because it had been a while since I had competed at that level, and today I woke up with soreness all over my body and my forearm there. I also have a cold," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz pointed out that he mentally was very weak and hence was not able to take advantage of the opportunities presented to him.

"The main thing is that I have been much weaker mentally than normal. I became very complaining about not taking advantage of the opportunities," he added.

Last year, the World No. 3 made a surprise Round of 32-exit from the Italian Open. But he followed up on that disappointment with a good result at the French Open, reaching the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.