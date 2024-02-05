Elena Rybakina and her sister Anna explore Ferrari World on Yas Island ahead of Abu Dhabi Open

Elena Rybakina took some time off from her practice sessions to explore Ferrari World on Yas Island with her sister Anna ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open. The third edition of the WTA event is underway from February 3-11 at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

The organizers took to social media to share pictures and clips of players during their downtime. In one series of posts, the former Wimbledon champion can be seen with her sister entering the Ferrari World and taking their time to work their way around the famous theme park.

"@lenarybakina IS HERE!" the organizers captioned Elena Rybakina's picture entering Ferrari World on Instagram.

Screengrabs from Abu Dhabhi Open's Instagram

Elena shares a special connection with her sister, Anna and she is often seen accompanying the World No. 5 on tour. This time around, the sisters can be seen bonding over the Fiorano GT Challenge, looking to bring out their competitive streaks with a drag race.

"Straight to the thrills," wrote the organizers with a clip of the Fiorano GT Challenge enterance.

Screengrab from Abu Dhabi Open's Instagram

The duo can also be seen smiling into the camera strapped onto their race car with Rybakina holding up two fingers, making a victory sign.

Screengran from Abu Dhabi Open's Instagram

In another picture, Rybakina can be seen posing patiently for tennis fans who requested her photos.

Screengrab from Abu Dhabi Open's Instagram

Rybakina will be seen on-court at the tournament, where she will lock horns with the winner between Naomi Osaka and a qualifier on Wednesday, February 7.

Elena Rybakina gears up for Abu Dhabi Open

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Australian Open

Elena Rybakina is gearing up for the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open. The Kazakh is likely to clash with some of her top peers in a bid for her second title of the season after the 2024 Brisbane International.

Rybakina will be looking to bounce back after her second-round exit at the Australian Open. The top seed has received a first-round bye and is placed in the top half of the draw.

Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old is likely to face a tough challenge from three other seeded players in her side of the draw, including fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova, fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko and eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Apart from the seeded players, Rybakina may also be looking at a potential encounter against 4-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who is back this season after pregnancy.