Holger Rune has announced the addition of Roger Federer's long-time coach Severin Luthi to his coaching team alongside Boris Becker.

Following his split with Patrick Mouratoglou after the 2023 US Open, Rune teamed up with six-time Grand Slam champion Becker in October. Just 10 matches into his spell under the German, the Dane has bolstered his coaching team with the introduction of Luthi.

Taking to social media on Wednesday (December 20), Rune shared a picture of himself alongside his mother Aneke Rune, Becker, Luthi, and performance coach Lapo Becherini to announce the latest development.

"Very Happy to welcome Severin to my team alongside Boris," Rune wrote on Instagram.

Severin Luthi coached Federer between 2007 and 2022. The 47-year-old also served as the coach for the Swiss Davis Cup team for several years. He was part of the Davis Cup team that won the title in 2014.

Rune appears to be putting together a strong team to achieve better results in the upcoming season. Following a decent spell under Becker's guidance, the World No. 8 has also extended their partnership for 2024.

Holger Rune and Boris Becker make the "perfect" player-coach combination, says Alex Corretja

Holger Rune (L) alongside Boris Becker at the 2023 ATP Finals

Former tennis player Alex Corretja labeled Holger Rune's partnership with Boris Becker as the perfect player-coach combination. In a recent interview, Corretja explained how Becker can be influential in handling Rune's on-court emotions.

"He [Rune] needs to know the important moments, how to manage different situations, how to control his emotions, how to not spend energy in things that are not worth it. And I think with Boris, he's going to understand that," Corretja told Eurosport.

The former World No. 2 maintained that Becker shares the same line of thinking as Rune, making it the perfect partnership.

"Boris can help him because he was a star then he was a great coach, and he's been with players that were No. 1. So if he wants to become good, I think Boris is a perfect combination for him. Both of them are people that have huge expectations on their minds," he added.

Holger Rune has recorded a 6-4 win-loss record since partnering with Becker. The Dane last played at the 2023 ATP Finals, where he endured a 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 defeat to Jannik Sinner in his final group-stage match. With just one win across three matches, the 20-year-old failed to advance to the semifinals.

