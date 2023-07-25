"Makes me sick that Hamburg Open is promoting him" - Tennis fans fume at Alexander Zverev's continued participation amid latest assault allegation

Alexander Zverev's continued participation on the tour, despite the recent assault allegations leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Brenda Patea, has sparked outrage among tennis fans.

Just months after the ATP cleared him of the domestic abuse allegations brought forth against him by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, Zverev faces another assault allegation. This time, the German's ex-girlfriend, Patea has come forward and alleged that he caused her "bodily harm." As per Patea's lawyer, she had already filed criminal charges against the 26-year-old back in October 2021.

It came to light last week that the public prosecutor's office in Berlin has requested a "penalty order" to be issued against Zverev. In the event that the court grants the penalty order, the former World No. 2 will have two weeks to contest the decision.

In spite of the assault allegations levied against him, Zverev has continued to compete on the tour. Following his run to the Swedish Open quarterfinals, the World No. 19 is set to compete at the Hamburg European Open, much to the consternation of tennis fans.

A fan stated that it made them "feel sick" to see the ATP 500 event featuring the German prominently in their promotional material.

"Makes me feel sick that @hamburgopen is promoting him as if nothing happened but I'm not surprised," a fan tweeted.

Another fan took issue with the apparent disparity in how the ATP dealt with cases of players missing drug tests as opposed to players facing accusations of assault.

"Allegedly miss some drug test. Tennis: IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION. Allegedly abuse your partner. Tennis: Eh, we’ll get to it," another fan commented.

"I completely reject the allegations" - Alexander Zverev on assault accusations from Brenda Patea

Alexander Zverev addresses the assault allegations

While attending his media duties at the Hamburg European Open on Monday, July 24, Alexander Zverev was asked about the accusations of assault levied against him.

The German firmly rejected all the allegations leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea. He stated that his lawyers would handle the matter, refusing to elaborate any further on the same.

"I completely reject the allegations. My lawyers will take care of the matter,” Zverev said, as quoted by Tagesspiegel.

Zverev will commence his Hamburg European Open campaign against Alex Molcan on Tuesday, July 25. The German leads 2-0 in his head-to-head against the Slovak, having won their encounter at the Swedish Open in three sets, just last week.