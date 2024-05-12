Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2024, R4

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will lock horns with Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round of the Italian Open on Monday, May 13. The Japanese scored a 6-3, 6-3 win over 10th seed Daria Kasatkina in the third round, her best win in terms of ranking on clay.

It was Osaka's second win over a top-20 player during the tournament as she previously defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. She will now aim to do something that she has never done before in her career - win four consecutive matches on clay.

Osaka had strung together three main draw wins on clay just once before this week, which was at the 2019 Madrid Open. Given her form, she'll certainly fancy her chances of breaking new ground in Rome.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is currently participating in the Italian Open, the clay season's second WTA 1000 tournament. She is competing in Rome for the first time since 2021. She's a former quarterfinalist at the venue, having made the last eight back in 2019. She's now vying to do the same once again.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Zheng Qinwen at the 2024 Italian Open.

Osaka's fourth-round adversary is World No. 7 Zheng Qinwen, who staged a comeback to beat 29th seed Linda Noskova 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the previous round. She reached the final of the Australian Open earlier this year, her first at a Major, losing to defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

However, Zheng's form took a hit after that and she went 5-6 since her run in Melbourne until the start of the Italian Open. She lost her only prior meeting against Osaka in three sets at the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic.

Zheng's former coach, Wim Fissette, left her in September last year to rejoin Osaka's team. There's no love lost between the two because of that, and the Chinese could be extra motivated to give her best.

Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen match schedule

The two will play their fourth-round match on Monday, May 13. The exact time will be known once the schedule is out.

Date: May 13, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Qinwen streaming details

Fans can watch Osaka and Zheng duke it out live on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

