Naomi Osaka attended a Louis Vuitton show in Barcelona on Friday, May 24. The show, which later became embroiled in controversy due to protests carried out by residents, was held to showcase French fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere's Cruise 2025 Collection.

Pictures of Osaka attending the event surfaced on social media, showing the former World No. 1 wearing a high-neck, full-sleeved, light gray top. The Japanese paired it with a layered sequin skirt with a front slit and accessorized her look with a chocolate brown handbag.

However, Naomi Osaka's appearance at the event, two days before her first-round match at the 2024 French Open, drew reactions from amused tennis fans on social media.

One set of fans poked fun at the four-time Major winner, claiming that she has given up all hope of success at Roland Garros this year due to a tough draw that might see her face reigning World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round.

"She saw the draw and gave up," wrote one fan.

"She saw the draw and said maybe she should take it easy," another fan commented.

"Girl...shouldn't you be in Paris?" one fan questioned.

Another set of fans was convinced that Osaka would lose her first-round match against Lucia Bronzetti.

"Her a** is not beating Bronzetti," one fan wrote.

"Yeah we are losing to Bronzetti," another fan chimed in.

"She’s so unserious," yet another fan commented.

Naomi Osaka urged the media hilariously to not reveal who her second-round opponent at the 2024 French Open could be

Naomi Osaka at a press conference

Osaka attended a press conference in Paris ahead of her opening match at this year's French Open. At one point during the presser, a journalist asked the Japanese if she knew who she could be playing against if she progressed to the second round.

The former World No. 1, seemingly unaware of the women's singles draw, responded hilariously, saying:

"Don't tell me anything, please. Now you are really stressing me out."

Since returning to tennis after the end of maternity leave, Naomi Osaka has shown gradual signs of improvement, notably reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

The Japanese's last appearance on court came at the Italian Open, where she reached the fourth round before losing 2-6, 4-6 to Zheng Qinwen. Going into her first-round match against Bronzetti at Roland Garros, Osaka's win-loss record so far this season stands at 12-9. Whoever out of the two wins, will face either Iga Swiatek or Leolia Jeanjean in the second round.

