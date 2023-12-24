Tennis fans couldn't help but spotlight Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's supportive attitude towards his wife, in response to the controversial comments made by Simone Biles' husband and NFL player, Jonathan Owens.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, Owens revealed that he did not know who Biles was before they started dating, sparking backlash on the internet.

"I didn't know who she was at the time, but like, the first thing I saw was she's got a bunch of followers, so in my mind, I'm like, she gotta be good," he said.

"When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn't have NBC. We didn't have Olympics channels and we're in camp. We're in camp in late July, early August. So I'm not paying attention…I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity," he added.

With Biles being the most decorated gymnast in history, Owens added to the controversy by referring to himself as the "catch" in their relationship.

"I always say the men are the catch," he said.

Tennis fans were also left outraged by Owens' comments, with several contrasting his remarks with the admiration and support Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, openly expresses for her.

"Simone Biles' husband needed to buy one of those coaching sessions with Serena Williams' husband and ask him how to be a good husband to a GOAT athlete," one fan posted.

"Simone biles husband is so threatened by her and her success. Just look at the way Alexis Ohanian praises & loves Serena Williams OUT LOUD. He’s not threatened by her success at all. The same with Russell Wilson and Ciara. THAT is how black women deserve to be loved out loud," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, other fans urged the 23-time Grand Slam champion to take Simone Biles under her wing and give the gymnast some valuable advice.

"Thank you. Serena needs to take Simone to lunch," one fan commented.

"Serena Williams, please take this child under your wings and mentor her into finding a man who values her," another user posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian showers praise on Serena's baking skills

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has made it a habit of lavishing praise on his wife on social media. He recently shared a glimpse into her first attempt at baking a pie.

Ohanian posted a picture of the dish and gushed over the 23-time Grand Slam champion's baking skills, giving her a generous score of 8.5 out of 10.

"Serena's first pie is somehow already an 8.5 out of 10. She's too good at baking," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Williams and Ohanian have been together since 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olympia, in September 2017. They tied the knot in November of that same year. Their second daughter, Adira River, was born in August 2023.

