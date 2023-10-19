Roger Federer plays tennis with youngsters in Shanghai during Uniqlo's global event series

Roger Federer recently enjoyed playing tennis with young enthusiasts in Shanghai for a Uniqlo event.

The Swiss maestro has been touring several cities for this 'Around The World With Roger Federer' series by Uniqlo. He was in New York in August this year for a similar event.

Earlier this month, Federer attended the Shanghai Masters final between Hubert Hurkcaz and Andrey Rublev, which the former won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(8) to win the second Masters 1000 title of his career.

Later, the 20-time Grand Slam champion hit some forehands with hundreds of young fans courtside in Shanghai, who were overwhelmed by sharing the court with the tennis icon. They rushed to high-five him the moment the drill concluded.

You can watch a video of the same below:

Expand Tweet

Roger Federer recalls 2015 Shanghai Masters disappointment: "There must have been like 100 people with tears in their eyes"

A fan clicks a selfie with Roger Federer: 2023 Shanghai Masters

Roger Federer recently stated that he has always received unconditional support in China, specifically Shanghai. He recalled his initial visits to the country during an episode of ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, saying:

"They are patient so they can wait for you anywhere - at the club, at the hotel, in the basement of the hotel. And they don't mind waiting. I will never forget when I was here for the very first few times for the World Tour Finals and I was tired, night session matches, and I would not come out of the hotel until 4 PM."

The 42-year-old added:

"Mirka would go out and grab coffee. She would tell them, 'No no Roger is not going to be here until 4 PM, so you can go, you don't have to wait in front of the hotel'. They were like, 'No no, he is never here. He is only here once a year. We are happy to wait'."

Federer took a trip down memory lane to his opening-match loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the 2015 Shanghai Masters. He recalled being overwhelmed by the love he received from the fans, saying:

"I will never forget, I lost first [match]. Everybody was super sad. I went straight to the airport, and there must have been like a 100 people. All waiting for me singing a song like, 'Oh we can't wait to see you next year. We hope to see you again' with like tears in their eyes, and I was like, 'Oh my God'," he added.

During his career, Federer won the Shanghai Masters twice — in 2014 and 2017.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins