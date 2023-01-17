"Stop harassing young Chinese women, you creep" - Activist at Australian Open draws flak from tennis fans for hounding Qinwen Zheng about Peng Shuai

A human rights activist from Australia recently came under fire for harassing China’s budding tennis player Qinwen Zheng with questions about Peng Shuai at the 2023 Australian Open.

The incident happened while Qinwen Zheng was in the middle of a practice session in Melbourne Park, right before her first-round match against Dalma Galfi. The activist, by the name of Drew Pavlou, posted a video of one of his team members asking the 20-year-old Chinese star about the whereabouts of Peng Shuai, who was said to have disappeared after sexual abuse revelations against a Chinese government official.

“My Hong Konger friend Presley saw the biggest young Chinese tennis star Qinwen Zheng at the Australian Open practice courts so she asked ‘Where Is Peng Shuai?’ in Mandarin. She was quiet and replied back ‘I don’t know.’ Sadly CCP censorship and fear continues” he wrote.

Drew Pavlou @DrewPavlou My Hong Konger friend Presley saw the biggest young Chinese tennis star Qinwen Zheng at the Australian Open practice courts so she asked “Where Is Peng Shuai?”in Mandarin. She was quiet and replied back “I don’t know.” Sadly CCP censorship and fear continues #WhereIsPengShuai My Hong Konger friend Presley saw the biggest young Chinese tennis star Qinwen Zheng at the Australian Open practice courts so she asked “Where Is Peng Shuai?”in Mandarin. She was quiet and replied back “I don’t know.” Sadly CCP censorship and fear continues #WhereIsPengShuai https://t.co/XJEjeg3ON6

The activist and his team bothered not just Qinwen Zheng but also other Chinese tennis players going about their day at the Australian Open.

Drew Pavlou @DrewPavlou My female Hong Konger friend Presley tried to ask Chinese tennis player Zhu Lin about Peng Shuai’s mysterious disappearance considering she’s played against Peng Shuai more than five times, most recently in 2020. Zhu Lin stared straight ahead, quietly saying “I don’t know” My female Hong Konger friend Presley tried to ask Chinese tennis player Zhu Lin about Peng Shuai’s mysterious disappearance considering she’s played against Peng Shuai more than five times, most recently in 2020. Zhu Lin stared straight ahead, quietly saying “I don’t know” https://t.co/PCnYEOBqH6

Tennis fans were furious about the way he dealt with the issue and accused Pavlou of targeting Chinese players who are simply contesting a Grand Slam tournament and badgering them with racially motivated questions.

“Racially motivated harassing a chinese woman in the name of "human rights" for him, but not for the Chinese,” one fan said.

Others stated that Pavlou was known for such unmannerly behavior and asked the Australian Open organizers to intervene and protect Qinwen Zheng and other players from racial and political motives.

“Hey Australian Open, I suggest you investigate this blatant harassment by Drew Pavlou for racially targeting a young innocent Chinese player. He has a nasty habit of do this.”

N.E.Destruction @plantmoretreez @DrewPavlou Hey @AustralianOpen I suggest you investigate this blatant harassment by Drew Pavlou for racially targeting a young innocent Chinese player. He has a nasty habit of do this. @DrewPavlou Hey @AustralianOpen I suggest you investigate this blatant harassment by Drew Pavlou for racially targeting a young innocent Chinese player. He has a nasty habit of do this.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Punished🇵🇸Tlacuache @PunshdTlacuache



I also approached a bunch of white people and asked them "where are the indigenous babies that your forefathers killed?" and they said "i don't know"Maybe we'll never find out due to heavy USA censorship

Shane ☭ @airshanemode2 @DrewPavlou Racist white guy harasses young Chinese woman, she ignores him, he thinks he made a big point and posts it online. @DrewPavlou Racist white guy harasses young Chinese woman, she ignores him, he thinks he made a big point and posts it online.

This don just harasses Chinese people. Surely he is verging on committing a hate crime. Does he see a Chinese women on the street at just start yelling where is Peng Shuai at her

Woke is cancer 🌎 @AcctSuspnded @UI_ng6hung1



Poor girl and Shame on Australian Tennis failing to protect athletes @DrewPavlou Imagine being a girl minding own business in foreign land, when suddenly a creepy fatfuck stranger approaches you asking where is someone else unrelated to you with broken language and weird face expressions...Poor girl and Shame on Australian Tennis failing to protect athletes @UI_ng6hung1 @DrewPavlou Imagine being a girl minding own business in foreign land, when suddenly a creepy fatfuck stranger approaches you asking where is someone else unrelated to you with broken language and weird face expressions...Poor girl and Shame on Australian Tennis failing to protect athletes

zz rustin @kksg2 @DrewPavlou How stup1d can you be to ask her this question? She is a tennis player & just focus on her training & games. Trying asking your Aussie football players where another player - they would give you an earful of f-words!!’ @DrewPavlou How stup1d can you be to ask her this question? She is a tennis player & just focus on her training & games. Trying asking your Aussie football players where another player - they would give you an earful of f-words!!’

John Smith @JohnSmi56836298 @DrewPavlou Stunningly stupid question! What would you expect from Ronaldo if someone walked up to Ronaldo and asked "Where is Messi?" @DrewPavlou Stunningly stupid question! What would you expect from Ronaldo if someone walked up to Ronaldo and asked "Where is Messi?"

These anti-China ppl are out of control. This is pure hate masked by lame and obvious propaganda. Westerners will never allow non-white ppl to prosper in peace.

why are assuming that just because she is chinese, she knows where peng shuai is? does that make any sense to you? if i were asked about the whereabouts of a missing american I would say "I don't know" too

Nate Pano @NatePano



The only way you could interpret 'i don't know' being a W for you is if you're assuming that she knows where another tennis player is just because 'all Chinese people know each other'.Least racist Liberal.

This is so pathetic to bully an individual player for what some government official has done. You think she has something to do with this?! Hands off Queen Zheng!!!

poor qinwen why wont they leave her alone

LEAVE QINWEN ALONE YOU MONSTER OMG. DON'T DISTRACT HER SHE'S COMING FOR HER FIRST SLAM SEMIFINAL AND HERE YOU ARE ASKING ABOUT PENG. SHE OBVIOUSLY CANNOT DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT

Prior to Qinwen Zheng's Australian Open incident, Drew Pavlou was escorted out of Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios’ 2022 Wimbledon final for causing a "nuisance"

Drew Pavlou being escorted out at 2022 Wmibledon final

Prior to the Australian Open incident with Qinwen Zheng, Drew Pavlou, a renowned anti-communist activist from Australia, was previously removed from Wimbledon Center Court during the 2022 final involving Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

“Wimbledon head of security threatened to call police to arrest me for silently holding poster asking ‘Where Is Peng Shuai?’ When I refused to move they got this nice security bloke to stand behind my shoulder watching me for an hour. The power of Chinese sponsors!” Pavlou wrote of the incident.

Drew Pavlou @DrewPavlou

When I refused to move they got this nice security bloke to stand behind my shoulder watching me for an hour. The power of Chinese sponsors! Wimbledon head of security threatened to call police to arrest me for silently holding poster asking “Where Is Peng Shuai?”When I refused to move they got this nice security bloke to stand behind my shoulder watching me for an hour. The power of Chinese sponsors! @Martina Wimbledon head of security threatened to call police to arrest me for silently holding poster asking “Where Is Peng Shuai?” When I refused to move they got this nice security bloke to stand behind my shoulder watching me for an hour. The power of Chinese sponsors! @Martina https://t.co/b3uma4EAQZ

Wimbledon officials, meanwhile, stated that the activist was removed from the court for disrupting the play and causing a nuisance.

“A spectator was removed from Centre Court after disrupting play by shouting, running down the stairs and causing a nuisance to their fellow spectators. The individual was removed by security colleagues and escorted off the grounds,” an All England Club spokesman had said, per Fox Sports.

