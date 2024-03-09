Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu

Some of the tour's biggest names will take center stage on Saturday at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will contest his first match since his exit from the Australian Open. He's still on the hunt for his first title of the season, so expect him to be at his very best.

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff is another big name in the fray on Saturday. She has enjoyed considerable success this season and has performed fairly well at the venue in the past.

Along with these two, there are more prominent names in the mix. So here's a look at the day's must-watch matches lined up at Indian Wells:

#1 - Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Vukic

Djokovic's first appearance at Indian Wells since 2019 pits him against Vukic in a first career meeting between them. It should be a relatively easy opener for the Serb as his opponent has just two main draw wins to his name this year.

Date: March 9, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 10, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx at. 3:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. GMT, and 4:30 a.m. IST.

#2 - Coco Gauff vs Clara Burel

Coco Gauff is the third seed at Indian Wells.

Gauff will commence her fourth appearance at Indian Wells against Burel. The latter scored her first top 10 win earlier this year with Jessica Pegula being her victim at the Australian Open. The American teen will have her guard up to avoid being her next target.

Date: March 9, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 10, 2024 (India).

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. GMT, and 12:30 a.m. IST.

#3 - Emma Raducanu vs Dayana Yastremska

Yastremska made headlines with her semifinal run at the Australian Open a few weeks ago but has struggled since then. Raducanu is aiming to score consecutive wins for the first time since her comeback. An opponent struggling with her form provides the Brit a great opportunity to do so.

Date: March 9, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 10, 2024 (India).

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. GMT, and 12:30 a.m. IST.

#4 - Holger Rune vs Milos Raonic

Holger Rune is the seventh seed at Indian Wells.

Rune's results have followed a pattern this year, with a deep run at one tournament proceeded by an early exit the next week. If it holds, he's in danger of being eliminated right off the bat here. Raonic has looked in good form whenever his body has held up this year. The Canadian veteran could give his younger rival a run for his money.

Date: March 9, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 10, 2024 (India).

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. GMT, and 12:30 a.m. IST.

#5 - Naomi Osaka vs Liudmila Samsonova

With the two of the tour's most powerful ball-strikers set to collide, the match could be an interesting display of first-strike tennis. The conditions at Indian Wells are not conducive to their games but if anyone is capable of hitting through the slow courts here, it's these two.

Date: March 9, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 10, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx at. 3:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. GMT, and 4:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

