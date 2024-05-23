"The birthday wouldn’t be the same if I didn’t win" - Novak Djokovic credits 37th birthday as the 'key' to Geneva Open 2R win over Yannick Hanfmann

Novak Djokovic attributed his second-round victory at the 2024 Geneva Open against Yannick Hanfmann to his 37th birthday. The Serb also achieved his 1,100th tour-level win as a result.

Djokovic entered the ATP 250 clay court tournament in Geneva as the top seed after accepting a wildcard into the main draw. With a season record of 12-5, he began his campaign against Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.

The Serb defeated the German 6-3, 6-3 in just under an hour and a half to advance to the quarterfinals. This victory marked the 24-time Grand Slam champion's 1,100th tour-level win, placing him in elite company alongside Jimmy Connors (1,274) and Roger Federer (1,251) as the only players to achieve 1,100 or more match wins in the Open Era

Novak Djokovic played his match against Yannick Hanfmann on his 37th birthday. After he scored the final point of the match, the fans present in the stadium serenaded him with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" as he clinched the match.

During the post-match on-court interview, the Serb expressed gratitude for the fans' gesture . He also credited his birthday as a motivating factor in him winning the match and remarked that his birthday would not have been the same if he had not emerged victorious .

“That really touched me. I’m very happy to win on this special day. The key was the birthday. The birthday probably wouldn’t be the same if I didn’t win the match, but it’s nice to be here for the first time at this tournament, with my family coming here to support as well," he said [via ATPTour.com].

Djokovic also stated that it was "nice" to be playing at the Geneva Open for the first time and revealed that his family was coming in to support him. He said that it would nice seeing them as he doesn't get chance to see them frequently and spent some quality time with them off court.

"I grew up with my aunt, uncle and two cousins for most of my life. We don’t get the chance to see each other that much lately, so it’s really nice. I’m getting some really quality time on the court, but also off the court,” he added.

Novak Djokovic on why he decided to play at Geneva Open 2024: "Way for me to try to find form that I need for Roland Garros"

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic recently revealed his reason for participating in the 2024 Geneva Open, citing that the matches at the ATP 250 clay court tournament will provide him with match practice, in preparation for the upcoming French Open.

“The reason why I chose to come and play is because I feel like at this moment, there is no better practice for me than match play. It's good for me, because that's the way for me to try to find that kind of form that I need for Roland Garros,” he said [via ATPTour.com].

The Serb also stated that he was "happy" to be playing in Geneva for the first time. He also praised the club, park, and picturesque view of the lake where the tournament is taking place.

“I was practising in Geneva as well a few times, but never played the tournament. I also never visited this club, it is definitely one of the nicest ones that I've seen in the world. The park is stunning. The view of the lake is incredible. So just overall, I feel very happy to be here,” he added.

Next Novak Djokovic will go up against Canadian wild card Denis Shapovalov or sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open. The winner of that match will face either Tomas Machac or Alex Michelsen in the semifinals of the ATP 250 event.

