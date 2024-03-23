"Then you brought the new script writer" - Novak Djokovic continues to poke fun at ATP amid 2024 trophy drought

Novak Djokovic humorously suggested that his 2024 season’s performance was not up to his usual standards due to a change in ATP’s scriptwriters.

Djokovic’s 2024 season has been marked by unexpected turns. The Serb, who has held the World No. 1 spot for a record 417 weeks, has yet to secure a title this season. This unusual trend led Djokovic to jest that the ATP tour's scriptwriters were responsible for his trophyless season.

The World No. 1 lost to Alex de Minaur 4-6, 4-6 in the United Cup quarterfinal and eventual champion Jannik Sinner 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6 in the Australian Open semifinal.

Furthermore, the Serb was defeated by lucky loser Luca Nardi 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open before withdrawing from the Miami Open, citing personal and professional commitments.

In a recent tweet, Djokovic playfully referenced a skit released by the ATP earlier this year, which portrayed the tennis tour as a scripted reality show, with Djokovic’s character being played by a fictional 'Bert Critchley'. The Serb suggested that a change in scriptwriters was the reason for his unexpected losses this season.

"For Bert Critchley, it’s all about winning… and then you brought the new script writer," Djokovic wrote.

Previously, the 24-time Grand Slam champion humorously blamed ATP's scriptwriter and director for his Australian Open semifinal defeat to Sinner.

"Normally the writers start the season with my character Novak winning the Australian Open title. So, for anyone that doesn’t like the beginning of this season, please contact the director 😂 😂 @atptour," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Novak Djokovic plans to organize tennis All-Star event in 2025, says tennis journalist

Jon Wertheim, a tennis journalist, revealed Novak Djokovic’s intentions to host a tennis All-Star event in California in 2025, drawing inspiration from the annual NBA All-Star Weekend.

During the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Wertheim unveiled the Serb's enthusiasm in turning the concept of a tennis All-Star event into reality.

"Everybody wants a tennis All-Star game right. We have a skills competition, men, women, everything to celebrate our sport. Well, you know what a really good time to do that might be? Right before Indian Wells. Everybody's happy, they come to Southern California," he said (at 24:15).

"And I've heard that Novak has really taken an interest in this. This is not just, 'Hey we should have an All-Star game.' There is a logo somebody showed me, they're looking for venues. This would be in Los Angeles," he added.

Wertheim emphasized the event’s business potential, noting Coco Gauff’s participation could draw a large crowd. He added that Djokovic is actively working on the event, with venue scouting in Southern California and logo design underway.

"Yeah, he's always looking for ways to involve players, this is a legacy play but I also this makes smart business sense. Who wouldn't want to see Coco try to hit targets or have a sprint competition, or who can serve the fastest," Wertheim said.

"And Novak has taken a real interest in this and I was told he's been looking at venues in Southern California. There's even a logo. So, this is not just some whimsical idea, he's really running with this. Look for this as early as 2025," he added.

