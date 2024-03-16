Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has shed light on Novak Djokovic's plans to organize a tennis All-Star event in California in 2025.

With the excitement generated by the annual NBA All-Star Weekend, where the league's biggest stars take part in various basketball games and contests culminating in the star-studded All-Star Game, it appears a similar event for tennis is on the cards.

During the latest episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Wertheim disclosed that Novak Djokovic had shown a genuine interest in making the idea of a tennis All-Star event a reality.

"Everybody wants a tennis All-Star game right. We have a skills competition, men, women, everything to celebrate our sport. Well, you know what a really good time to do that might be? Right before Indian Wells. Everybody's happy, they come to Southern California," he said (at 24:15).

"And I've heard that Novak has really taken an interest in this. This is not just, 'Hey we should have an All-Star game.' There is a logo somebody showed me, they're looking for venues. This would be in Los Angeles," he added.

Wertheim also highlighted the potential of the event from a business standpoint. He pointed out that having players like Coco Gauff participate in various tennis-themed challenges would draw a large audience.

The journalist further disclosed that Djokovic was invested in bringing the idea of a tennis All-Star event to fruition, as he had begun scouting venues in Southern California and a potential logo had also been drawn up.

"Yeah, he's always looking for ways to involve players, this is a legacy play but I also this this makes smart business sense. Who wouldn't want to see Coco try to hit targets or have a sprint competition, or who can serve the fastest," Wertheim said.

"And Novak has taken a real interest in this and I was told he's been looking at venues in Southern California. There's even a logo. So, this is not just some whimsical idea, he's really running with this. Look for this as early as 2025," he added.

Novak Djokovic's interest in a tennis All-Star event comes as no surprise, as he has frequently taken part in fun, tennis-themed challenges and events.

Ahead of the 2024 Australian Open, the Serb tried his hand at basketball and cricket and took part in an entertaining rally with cricketer Steve Smith during an exhibition event. Similarly, prior to his Indian Wells campaign, he teamed up with actress Charlize Theron for mixed doubles at the 20th annual Desert Smash charity event.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 2024 after shock Indian Wells exit

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was on the hunt for his sixth Indian Wells title at this year's edition of the ATP Masters 1000 event. However, his bid was thwarted in the third round as Luca Nardi pulled off a stunning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 upset over the World No. 1.

Following his loss, Djokovic expressed uncertainty regarding his participation at the Miami Open.

"Let's see, obviously 10 minutes ago I was on the court, so I'm still hot-headed a bit. I need to take a day or two and then see what I want to do next," he said in his post-match press conference.

Subsequently, a report by Sasa Ozmo, a tennis journalist based in Belgrade, confirmed the Serb's decision to withdraw from the Miami Open.

Expand Tweet

The Miami Open is scheduled to be held from March 20-31.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis