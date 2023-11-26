"This is why Novak Djokovic will never be GOAT"; "Complete a**": Fans furious as Serb celebrates Jannik Sinner's unforced error during Davis Cup SF

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic celebrated after Jannik Sinner made an unforced error during their semifinal match at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, which did not go down well with tennis fans around the world.

Serbia was defeated 2-1 by Italy in the team tournament on November 25. While Miomir Kecmanovic fought hard against Lorenzo Musetti to give the Serbian side a lead with a score of 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1, Italy's Jannik Sinner evened the score with a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 triumph over Djokovic.

In the decisive doubles match, Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego then defeated Djokovic and Kecmanovic, 6-3, 6-4. This victory propelled Italy to their eighth Davis Cup final and their first since 1998.

However, there was one moment in Novak Djokovic's singles encounter against Jannik Sinner that drew everyone's attention. It happened when the Serb celebrated after the Italian made an unforced error in the fifth game of the third set as the 24-time Grand Slam champion moved to 40-15.

"Exactly - one is humble and the other is a complete a** who celebrates when an opponent makes an unforced error. #classless #amateur."

"To celebrate the opponent's UE is one of the ugliest things in tennis, change my mind."

"Celebrating an unforced error like that after complaining about fans that do the same is ironic."

Jannik Sinner on Davis Cup clash against Novak Djokovic: "Match of my life, I don't know, but it's for sure very, very important"

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Jannik Sinner attended a press conference following his victory over Novak Djokovic, saying that while he wasn't sure if it was the 'match of his life,' he was aware of its significance.

"Match of my life, I don't know, but it's for sure very, very important. You know, as I say, it helps a lot the last competition that it's a team competition, because you get a lot of energy from your teammates, from the whole team, and then the crowd is different," Sinner said.

The Italian stated that he was 'really happy' to even the score for his side, which led to the decisive doubles match, which helped them win the tie.

"I really enjoyed playing today. It was a great match. Obviously it was a very crucial match for the whole team. At the end of the match, I was really happy for the team to be at least able to play a deciding doubles. You know, we played really good, and I think it was a really positive day today," Jannik Sinner said.

Team Italy will now take on Team Australia in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals' summit clash on November 26.

