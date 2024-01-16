Victoria Azarenka began her 2024 Australian Open campaign with a win over Camila Giorgi. The Belarusian took the opportunity to send out a heartfelt message to her son as she signed the camera after her victory.

Azarenka gave birth to her son, Leo, on December 19, 2016, whom she had with her former partner Billy McKeague.

The former World No. 1 defeated the Italian 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round match. During the ceremonial signing of the camera after the clash, she took a moment to send love to her seven-year-old son.

"Hi Leo, love you! Mom", Azarenka wrote on the camera.

Victoria Azarenka had a good start to her 2024 season, reaching the semifinals of the the Brisbane International, where she lost to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian also started strong at the Australian Open and is touted to be one of the dark horses to win the title. She will next face Danish Clara Tauson in the second round.

Victoria Azarenka is excited to see mothers on tour

Victoria Azarenka is one of the eight mothers who are in the main draw at the 2024 Australian Open. The illustrious list also includes Elina Svitolina, Tatjana Maria, Yanina Wickmayer, Taylor Townsend, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, and Naomi Osaka.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International, the two-time Australian Open champion said she was happy to see so many mothers on the tour and spoke about how women tennis players have broken the stereotype that athletes cannot also birth and raise children.

"I'm very excited to see players are coming back, I've said it few years ago already. I think we broke the stereotype that you be an athlete and have family. This definitely has been broken."

Azarenka opined that an increasing amount of women on the WTA Tour felt comfortable returning to the sport after childbirth.

It's actually evolved more and more. The testament of that is how many players are feeling comfortable and confident coming back and continue being on tour," she added.

The former World No. 1, however, added that there was still room for improvement. She stated that more resources were needed for lower level players as well, to help them feel secure about returning to tour post-pregnancy.

"I believe that we still have a lot more growth to do in that space to continue to push forward being a women's leading sport, How we can make our athletes feel more secure, more comfortable at all levels, not just top level. At lower levels, where they have that stability, financial security to keep coming back. I think we have an opportunity to do that in women's sports like maybe not before. I hope we put the right resources into that."