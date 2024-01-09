Tennis analyst Gill Gross recently shared his views on Rafael Nadal's 2024 comeback and his Brisbane International injury setback.

Nadal, who previously hinted that the 2024 season was likely to be his last, commenced his long-awaited comeback campaign at the recently concluded ATP 250 in Brisbane. The Spaniard staged a perfect start, winning his first two fixtures against Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler without dropping a set, but struggled in his quarterfinal match against home favorite Jordan Thompson.

While he was thrice a point away from making the semifinals, Rafael Nadal failed to convert each of the three match points in the second set. Thompson then forced a decider and ultimately knocked the former World No. 1 out of competition. During the clash the veteran also suffered a micro muscle tear, following which, he pulled out of the upcoming Australian Open.

Having sustained the injury on the same leg as the hip injury he suffered at the 2023 Major Down Under, the Spaniard admitted to being "a little more scared than usual."

On the Monday Match Analysis podcast, tennis analyst Gill Gross opined that the Spaniard’s "cautious’ approach" to the 2024 season was a "smart" move, given that his main goal is to say healthy.

“It is safe to say that [Rafael Nadal] is taking a very cautious approach to his comeback based on a couple of things. One – I think anybody would be smart to take a cautious approach after not playing for a year and making sure that they don’t try to do too much too fast,” he said (1:33).

“But two, the goal this year is a little different. It’s to stay healthy. And when that is your paramount; when that is your No. 1, then I think the thinking changes a little bit about what kind of risks you want to take when you suffer minor injuries,” Gross added. “Because the fear, what keeps Nadal up at night, is that the minor injury turns into a severe injury. Which, in January, that would be crushing.”

Gill Gross explores the possibilities of Rafael Nadal's potential strategy for 2024 campaign

The Spaniard pictured at the 2024 Brisbane International

On the podcast, Gill Gross also explored Rafael Nadal’s potential strategy for his 2024 campaign going forward.

The analyst considered two possible options, one with the 22-time Grand Slam champion going all out during the claycourt swing, and the other with him playing throughout the season.

“For the rest of the year, his schedule decisions become pretty interesting. And I think it comes down to the question – Does Nadal want to have a normal season or does he want to go all in on clay?” Gross wondered.

“That is going to be the premise at which his scheduling decisions from here on out, in the immediate future, are likely to be based on,” he added.

Gill Gross opined that the 14-time French Open champion would likely play the red dirt events in South America in February, followed by the claycourt Masters if he plans on focusing on his best surface.

“If he wants to go all in on clay, you can play the Golden Swing in February, play two three weeks in a row, kick your feet up, rest, recover, train,” he said. “And then you are ready for April – Monte-Carlo. Skip Barcelona – I think he should. That should be a casualty no mater what he does. Then play the clay Masters and then you are ready for Roland Garros. That’s the all in on clay option.”

The analyst predicted Rafael Nadal to skip the South American leg if he plans to play on all surfaces.

“Maybe don’t play in February, because it’s smaller events. Play the Sunshine Double and then maybe play Madrid, Rome,” Gill Gross said.

It is worth noting that while Rafael Nadal hasn’t announced his next destination. However, he is scheduled for an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas in March. Apart from the French Open, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has also expressed his wish to play for his country at the Paris Olympics in July.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here