"Winning this trophy teaches me a lesson for the rest of my life" - Iga Swiatek on China Open win after US Open disappointment

Iga Swiatek has stated that her success in Beijing post a disappointing result at the US Open taught her a lesson for life. Swiatek defeated Liudmila Samsonova in the final of the China Open on Sunday, October 8.

Swiatek dropped only one set during the entire tournament in Beijing. She also defeated the in-form and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff convincingly in the semifinals.

The Pole dominated Samsonova in the final with four breaks of the latter's serve. She didn't allow her opponent, who committed six double faults, to settle. Samsonova failed to earn even a single break point throughout the match as Swiatek won the battle and the championship 6-2, 6-2.

The World No. 2 reflected on her performance saying she didn't expect to win the China Open title at the start of the tournament.

“I wanted to be really consistent with my game, no matter what Liudmila did. I am very happy to have won, it is a very important victory for me. Winning this title is something that I would never have thought about at the beginning of the tournament, I am very proud of myself,” Swiatek said at the post-match press conference.

She further added that her China Open triumph has boosted her hopes as she tries to better her game going forward.

“Winning this trophy teaches me a lesson for the rest of my life. This tournament will give me confidence for the rest of my career, it teaches me that there are always possibilities to surpass yourself. Sometimes it is quite simple, but we complicate things,” Iga Swiatek spoke.

The four-time Grand Slam champ was elated to be back among the winners after a setback at the US Open in September. She said:

“I am very happy that I stayed focused on the hard work, it has paid off in the end. I'm happy that after the US Open I'm back to the basics and working hard on my tennis. I will continue doing it.”

Iga Swiatek hit a rough patch after French Open victory

Iga Swiatek with the women's French Open trophy

Iga Swiatek found herself struggling after winning the 2023 French Open title in June this year. It was her fourth career Grand Slam title. Since then till the China Open, she secured only one trophy, the Poland Open, which was a WTA 250 event.

Swiatek fell way short of a shot at the title at the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open. She lost to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinal in London and crashed out of the New York Major with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

Iga Swiatek also lost her World No. 1 ranking to Belarusia's Aryna Sabalenka once the US Open concluded. She will now turn her focus to the WTA Finals which is scheduled to be held between October 29 and November 5 in Cancun, Mexico.