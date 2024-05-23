“They’re willing to do whatever they have to” - Penn State commit Alvin Henderson drops blunt statement regarding potential move to Auburn

James Franklin and Penn State football may have to fight to retain their top commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Four-star running back Alvin Henderson from Alabama chose the Nittany Lions over in-state Auburn last month. However, Henderson's unexpected visit to Auburn last weekend has sparked speculation that the Tigers are trying to sway him.

Ranked as the No. 8 running back in the 2025 cycle by On3 Industry Rankings, Henderson confirmed the aggressive pursuit by Auburn in a conversation with Adam Gorney of Rivals on Wednesday. The latter shared the news on Instagram.

“They’re willing to do whatever they have to,” Henderson said (Adam Gorney).

The buzz around a potential flip gained traction when Henderson visited Auburn unannounced. This isn't the first time he's kept a visit under wraps. His visit to Penn State on April 5 was also unpublicized before he committed to the Nittany Lions a week later.

National recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong expressed skepticism about Penn State's chances of retaining Henderson.

“There’s a lot of confidence around The Plains that ultimately Alvin Henderson will be a Tiger,” Wiltfong remarked (via Josh Newberg).

“It’s goig to be hard for Penn State to hang on to him even though coach [Ja’Juan] Seider is one of the best running back coaches in the country and one of the best recruiters,” he added.

Henderson had an impressive junior year. On 225 carries, he ran 3,523 yards and made 61 touchdowns. He is rated #141 overall in the country and is considered Nittany Lions’s top signee for 2025 by On3 Industry Rankings. Henderson is slated for an official visit to the Nittany Lions on June 14, with another visit planned to Miami on June 21.

Penn State's 2024 recruiting class: Meet Tyseer Denmark

Penn State's 2024 football recruiting class featured 25 players, with nine 4-star prospects or better. Ranked 15th nationally by 247Sports, the class started strong, with 16 players participating in spring drills, gaining an edge in adapting to the system.

Among the nine arrivals in May and June is Tyseer Denmark, a 5-10/180 wide receiver from Imhotep Charter (Pa.). Denmark, a three-year starter, caught 65 passes and contributed to Imhotep's state title win with his big-play ability. Initially committed to Oregon, he flipped to Nittany Lions.

Franklin lauded Denmark for his confidence, ball skills and change-of-direction abilities. He views Denmark as a potential difference-maker in the class, highlighting his early evaluation through film, seven-on-seven play and live camps.

“He was a high-profile guy in the state. We were able to evaluate him on film but also in seven-on-seven, live in camp, and [he] just has supreme confidence, ball skills and change-of-direction. It was obvious very early on that we wanted him and felt like he had a chance to be kind of a difference-maker for us in this class," Franklin said on signing day.

Denmark joins teammate and defensive back Kenny Woseley Jr. from Imhotep in Penn State’s 2024 class, adding depth and talent to the Nittany Lions' roster.