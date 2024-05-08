NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes the Toronto Maple Leafs will make a decision very soon on the future of head coach Sheldon Keefe.

After the Maple Leafs lost in overtime in Game 7 to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the future of Keefe was up in the air.

Although Keefe has two years left on his deal, Friedman believes Toronto is contemplating making a coaching change.

"I think Wednesday is an important day for meeting and planning in the organization. I don't know who all are going to be there for the meeting but I think that's when they're gonna to double down on where things are gonna go there for them in the near while. It's time to move everything forward...," Friedman said on 32 Thoughts.

"I think that's why the media availability was pushed from Thursday to Friday. ... I think for a fact that they aren't talking until Friday for a reason but I'm not ready to jump to any conclusion on what this all means. But I suspect one of those things is to make sure they're making the right decision with head coach."

Keefe has been the head coach of the Maple Leafs since 2019, when he took over after the firing of Mike Babcock.

Although Toronto has made the playoffs every year under Keefe, it only has one series win to show from it. The lack of playoff success is a key reason why the Maple Leafs may decide to move on from Keefe.

If this is the end for Keefe, he would end his run with a record of 212-97-40.

Who could replace Sheldon Keefe as Maple Leafs head coach?

If Toronto does decide to move on from Sheldon Keefe, former St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube has been linked to the job.

Berube has spoken in the past that coaching for Toronto would be a dream, as he played for the Maple Leafs. Berube also won a Stanley Cup in 2019, so he knows what it takes to get there.

However, Keefe has yet to be fired from his job and there is a chance Toronto opts to keep him for another season to see if he can lead the Maple Leafs to a Stanley Cup.