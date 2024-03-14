"I just like beating people up" - Carter Starocci opens up on targeting 4th NCAA Championship Title after missing Big Tens owing to knee injury

Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci recently opened up on targeting his fourth NCAA title after experiencing a roadblock at the Big Tens Championship on March 9 - 10. The 23-year-old student-athlete lost a qualifying spot for the NCAA Championships due to his leg injury. However, he has been assured to compete in one of the four at-large selections for the 2024 tournament, scheduled on March 21-23 in Kansas City.

On February 25, Carter Starocci suffered a leg injury during Penn State's last regular-season match against Edinboro. He had a technical fall while pursuing the pin that resulted in his twisted leg. Starocci received help off the mat after the completion of his bout.

Without stepping back, the two-time defending Big Ten Champion returned to the Big Tens Championship 2024 in March. Unfortunately, he lost the qualifying spot for the NCAA Championship and also broke his 64-match win streak.

After recovering from his injury, the 174-pound wrestler is all set to compete at the at-large selections to take make it to his fourth NCAA title. Ahead of the big day, Starocci told reporters how he was feeling after losing at Big Tens and how he was prepped up for the selection event. He shared:

"It’s pretty cool I mean, I have always wanted to do like I said but like seriously when I think about it I feel like that is not really cool for me. I just like beating people up. I don’t know that’s just like, that’s just really fun for me. Like I may not be able to compete at the Big Tens like I’m ready to cut everyone who stood first. So, it’s gonna be business."

Besides competing at the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Starocci is also planning to return to Penn State for his sixth season.

Carter Starocci posted a tweet in frustration after the Ben Ten Championships

On Wednesday, Carter Starocci accepted that he tweeted in frustration after the conclusion of the Big Ten Championships. He wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

"Looking forward to a new chapter," he posted Sunday. "Thank you Penn State forever."

A few days later, he followed that tweet by announcing his target at the NCAA Championships:

"Big ten title is cool but NCAA title is cooler. Next chapter: Kansas City."

Carter Starocci expressed what went through his mind after the championship. Starocci told reporters:

"It was frustrating [not to wrestle at the Big Ten Championships], but I think, just looking back on it, it’s a blessing to have a coach who really cares about me not just as a wrestler but as a person. I think he’s in a lose-lose situation. He puts me out there and then he’s kind of second-guessing himself. Or the other alternative is, I’m getting pissed at him. But at the end of the day, he’s the boss man. I work for him. So whatever he decides, I’m going to roll with."