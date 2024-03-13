Riley Gaines questions fans on their views on transgender athletes competing against women

The former NCAA swimmer, Riley Gaines, recently took to the streets and asked fans their perspective on transgender athletes competing against women in sports.

Gaines, who has been a fervent advocate of women's rights in sports and has ardently voiced her opinion against the notion of transgender women competing against women, requested a few fans to express their views on the same issue. She collaborated with Turning Point USA, a non-profit organization championing conservative politics on college, high school, and university campuses.

The organization shared a video of a few of the students on the campuses presenting their views. Gaines questioned:

"Do you think it's fair for males who identify as women to compete in women's sports?"

A fan who supports the idea of transgender individuals competing with women expressed:

"Absolutely, I think that is less about what you're born with and more about what you can do with it. I think it should all be one big...just everybody needs to get along better."

Another fan, whose perspective differed from the previous one, firmly asserted:

"I mean you can see what happened with that swimmer like he competed, he f****ing dominated. So I feel like if any man competes in a women's sports, it'd be unfair to the women competing."

At the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, Gaines and Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, competed against each other and finished with the same results, but only the latter was presented with an award.

"Americans are waking up" - Riley Gaines attends the Joe Rogen Experience podcast

Riley Gaines appears on the Joe Rogen Experience podcast.

Riley Gaines recently made an appearance on the Joe Rogen Experience podcast's 2115th episode.

She shared her experience of the 2022 NCAA Championships where she was informed that her trophy would arrive through the mail and was asked to pose with a sixth-place trophy, which did not please her.

Following the release of the two-and-a-half-hour podcast on March 7, 2024, the former University of Kentucky swimmer received a huge response from fans who resonated with her opinions. Gaines took to her Instagram and expressed her delight in appearing on the podcast while thanking the fans.

"Coolest thing ever," Gaines wrote. "I've received thousands of messages of support and encouragement since the Joe Rogan podcast dropped. So many have reached out to say they had no idea these things are happening."

"Thank you, @joerogan!! Everyday Americans are waking up," the former D1 athlete added.