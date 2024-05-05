WATCH: Joe Biden reacts to Katie Ledecky being the most decorated female swimmer in history as he presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Katie Ledecky, the 27-year-old US swimmer with 7 Olympics and 21 World Championship golds in her purse, wrote another history on receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the President of the US, Joe Biden, along with 18 other honorees. Not only Ledecky but Biden was also honored to bestow the award on the "most decorated female swimmer in history".

Ledecky has 46 medals across all major international competitions, including the Olympics and the World Championships. She unexpectedly achieved the 800m freestyle gold at the 2012 London Olympics, when she was just 15. Her flair shone through at the 2016 and the 2020 Olympics as well.

She became the first female swimming legend of the US to make a mark on three consecutive Olympiads. The 2023 World Championships saw her emerging as the first swimmer to win six golds in the same event.

Having won the ESPY Best Female Athlete in 2022, Ledecky reached the pinnacle of success when she received the honor on May 3, at the White House, during a ceremony in the East Room. US President Joe Biden reciprocated the energy of the audience on stage while placing the most coveted medal around the 27-year-old swimmer's neck.

The 81-year-old reacted to Ledecky's achievement by pumping his fists as the audience cheered her.

Expand Tweet

Ledecky etched her name in the annals of swimming history after surpassing the legendary Michael Phelps at the World Championship gold medal tally, as she walked home with her 16th. In June, as the Olympic Games will be on the verge of flinging open the gates, her memoir Just Add Water will be published.

Katie Ledecky on Cloud 9 on receiving the highest US civilian honor

President Biden Hosts Presidential Medal Of Freedom Ceremony At The White House

Speaking candidly with Sports Illustrated, Katie Ledecky expressed how otherworldly the moment was for her, sharing the stage with Joe Biden and receiving the highest civilian honor. She said:

"It was pretty surreal. Just listening to all the accomplishments and all the impact that all of these individuals have made on our country was pretty inspiring. I think being young still, it does inspire me to continue to work really hard, both in the pool and out."

Katie Ledecky will have a chance to make her fourth Olympic team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The US Olympic Team Trials - Swimming is scheduled on June 15-23, in Indianapolis, Indiana.