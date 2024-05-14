Tracker Episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Completing the CBS Original action drama TV series based on Jeffery Deaver's best-selling The Never Game novel, Tracker Episode 13 will hit streaming platforms on May 19.

The season finale concludes the story of a lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw played by Justin Hartley, who puts his expert tracking skills to good use in helping law enforcement and private citizens solve missing-person cases.

The show’s final season is penned by Elwood Reid, whose writing credits include Hawaii Five-O, Cold Case, and Big Sky, and Sharon Lee Watson, who has written for Criminal Minds, The Unit, and The Education of Max Bickford. Joining the crew as director is Ken Olin, whose directing credits comprise TV shows and films such as The Broken Cord, Grand Hotel, and This Is Us.

Disclaimer: Significant spoilers ahead for Episode 13 of Tracker Season 1.

Tracker Episode 13 will be released on May 19 at 9 pm EST

The final episode of the series, titled “The Storm,” will be released on Sunday, May 19 at 9 pm ET.

Below is the complete release schedule of Tracker Episode 13 in different regions and time zones.

Region/Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 19, 2024 6 PM Central Time Sunday, May 19, 2024 8 PM Eastern Time Sunday, May 19, 2024 9 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 20, 2024 1 AM Central European Time Monday, May 20, 2024 2 AM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 20, 2024 6:30 AM Japan/South Korea Time Monday, May 20, 2024 10 AM Australian Eastern Time Monday, May 20, 2024 11 AM

Where to watch Tracker Episode 13

Like the rest of the season episodes, the first season finale of the series will drop on the CBS TV Network and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ simultaneously.

It can be accessed by fans live and on-demand via Paramount+ for those with SHOWTIME subscriptions and on-demand for those with Paramount+ Essential subscriptions the day after the release date.

Who will be on Tracker Episode 13?

Tracker’s final episode will see its five main characters, who have consistently appeared in all 13 episodes of the series. Joining them in the finale are guest stars Reginald the Vampire actor Simon Arblaster and Once Upon a Time actress Jennifer Morrison.

Below is the complete list of cast members fans can expect to see in the upcoming finale episode.

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw

Robin Weigert as Teddy Bruin

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin

Eric Graise as Bob Exley

Fiona Rene as Reenie Green

Simon Arblaster as Xavier Sampson

Jennifer Morrison as Lizzy Hawking

Read more: Who plays Colter’s sister in Tracker?

What to expect on Tracker episode 13?

The show’s first 12 episodes have been consistent in seeing Colter Shaw take on different cases in every episode and the finale is the same.

In Episode 12, Shaw teamed up with his estranged brother to track down an army buddy who went missing. The season finale will see Shaw trying to track two missing storm chasers.

The official synopsis of Episode 13 reads:

“Colter investigates the disappearance of two amateur storm chasers that the local police have written off as accidental drowning; Colter’s expert tracking skills lead him to uncover the seedy underbelly of a small town resort.”

Ahead of the first season finale, fans can watch all previous episodes which are currently streaming on Paramount+.

Read more: The Big Cigar Season 1: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Season 2 for Tracker has also been previously confirmed, and while little about it is known, the upcoming second season is slated to be part of the 2024-2025 broadcast cycle. Some of the show’s main cast members, including Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene, Eric Graise, and Abby McEnany are expected to return for Season 2.

Read more: Sharp Objects ending explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback