Stable Ronaldo reveals that he is now engaged to girlfriend Boba 

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has revealed that he is now engaged to his long-time girlfriend and Instagram celebrity Boba (known as bobagrrl on Instagram). StableRonaldo initially made the revelation during a broadcast held by fellow FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy."

Talking about the diamond ring he was wearing, Stable Ronaldo said:

"I'm engaged... I'm engaged, bro. Do you not see the diamond? There's like two more."

Lacy then congratulated Stable Ronaldo. stating:

"So, you're engaged! Congrats, dude! Holy sh**, you're getting married!"

"I trust her with my life": Stable Ronaldo says he will not make fiancée Boba sign a prenup

FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has officially revealed that he has decided to get engaged to his girlfriend, and Instagram influencer Boba. The star excitedly made the announcement during his broadcast. Besides announcing the engagement, Rani also made it a point to publicly declare that he would not be signing a pre-nup.

Talking about his unwavering trust in Boba, Stable Ronaldo said:

"I decided, bro. I decided. When we were with each other for our one year on the beach, I told her how much I love her. She started putting more Ws in my offline chat and that's how I know I found the one, and I officially proposed to her."

He continued:

"She did say yes, and I also am fully announcing it right now, bro. I love my girlfriend so much, or my fiancée, that I will not be making her sign a prenup. I trust her with my life... What's mine is yours, baby! Congratulations to me!"

Stable Ronaldo recently criticized Twitch for not taking action against fellow Twitch streamer RaKai for using the phone while driving a vehicle. For context, Rani himself has received multiple punishments from Twitch for alleged reckless driving.

