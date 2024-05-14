Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight against Washington Mystics? Latest on 2-time MVP’s status ahead of season-opener

Breanna Stewart’s New York Liberty opens their WNBA campaign against the Washington Mystics in Washington at 7 PM EDT later today. Sandy Brondello enters her third season with a star-studded Liberty lineup that boasts Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Jonquel Jones.

Breanna Stewart will lead the charge and get them one step ahead of the WNBA Finals appearance that they managed last campaign. The two-time Finals MVP will feature in the starting lineup and has no injury concerns for this game.

Stewart played 38 minutes in total for the New York Liberty in the two preseason games, scoring nine points in the process.

She had 10 rebounds and five assists during her time on the court and is visibly going through the paces. The Liberty are again expected to be among the title contenders, having fallen short to the Las Vegas Aces 4-1 in the 2023 WNBA Finals.

To start things off, they take on a team that has undergone multiple changes ahead of the new season. The likes of Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud are no longer with the team, while much will depend on the 2024 No. 6 draft pick, Aaliyah Edwards.

Breanna Stewart speaks in favor of chartered travel for WNBA athletes ahead of new season

Stewart is a mother of two after the birth of her second child, Theo Josep Stewart Xargay, in October 2023. The 29-year-old WNBA veteran will start her eighth season in the league. However, it has only been in recent years that the WNBA has gained the kind of exposure that allows players to travel in chartered flights.

Considering the WNBA has not traditionally had the funds to allow a luxury that is reported to cost around $25 million per season, the players seem determined to see change. Stewart claimed on Twitter that she would be going to great lengths to ensure chartered travel is made a possibility for fellow athletes:

"I would love to be part of a deal that helps subsidize charter travel for the entire WNBA. I would contribute my NIL, posts + production hrs to ensure we all travel in a way that prioritizes player health + safety, which ultimately results in a better product," she said.

While only time will tell if the efforts are successful, the WNBA's overall situation is improving. This is especially true given the heightened attention paid to rising stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, which has resulted in sold-out arenas for starters.