Is Diana Taurasi playing tonight against Las Vegas Aces? Latest on the 3x WNBA champion's status (May 14)

Diana Taurasi is available to play for the Phoenix Mercury as they face the Las Vegas Aces for their first game of the 2024 WNBA regular season on Tuesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The three-time WNBA champion was previously listed in the team's injury report ahead of their preseason games, however, she participated in both games as the Mercury went winless in their two preseason games.

Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury concluded their previous season at the bottom of the table with a 9-31 record. The season also featured Taurasi becoming the first WNBA player to breach the 10,000 career point milestone. She dropped 42 points against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 3 to clear the milestone, which also made her the oldest WNBA player to record 40+ points in a game at 41 years.

However, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer concluded her season early due to a toe injury. She averaged 16.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 40.3%, including 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Diana Taurasi's stats vs. Las Vegas Aces

Diana Taurasi has played 54 career games against the Las Vegas Aces in the regular season and won 33 of them. The 10x WNBA All-Star has averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in the regular-season games she's played against Las Vegas in her career.

Taurasi has also played 12 playoff games against the Aces and has won nine of them, averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the playoffs against the team.

Diana Taurasi averaged 11.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists as the Mercury went winless in four games against the Aces in the 2023–24 regular season series.

Moreover, the former WNBA MVP and the Mercury are currently on a nine-game losing streak against the Aces. The last time they defeated the team was in the 2021 WNBA semifinal series which featured the Mercury defeating the Aces 3-2 in the best-of-five series to advance to the WNBA Finals.

Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury will look to snap their losing streak and gain winning momentum in the 2024-25 WNBA season with a victory over the Las Vegas Aces in their first game of the regular season.

How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury's regular season game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Aces-Mercury matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The contest is also available to be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.