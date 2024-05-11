Angel Reese dishes 4 hacks for smashing her 24-hour hustle: "Take lot of pictures"

Angel Reese has officially made it to the big time as she gets ready to embark on perhaps the biggest and best journey of her life in the WNBA. From staying at the top of college basketball to being eager to make her mark in the pros, the Chicago Sky star knows how to make use of time and strive to be the best version of herself.

Reese appeared for her team photoshoot for the Sky and was asked for tips on how to maximize her 24 hours. She shared her four hacks for keeping her energy high and making the most out of her day despite the strenuous nature of her profession.

“I am telling you everything that I did you guys should do that. Drink some water, eat, sleep as much as you can and take a lot of pictures, enjoy moments.”

Athletes from all generations and in all sports have always adhered to three basic principles: staying hydrated, eating healthily, and getting adequate sleep. It's universal advice for anyone hoping to pursue a professional sports career.

Angel Reese's perspective on taking photos, though, might be a moment that acknowledges the age divide in athletics. She stands for a younger and new generation who enjoys capturing moments and spreading happiness to others and perhaps it is time for the veterans to accept that.

Assessment of Angel Reese's preseason

Angel Reese is looking like an excellent addition to the Chicago Sky this season. Selected at No. 7 by the Sky in the 2004 draft, Reese has done justice to the hype surrounding her with her excellent preseason play on both ends of the floor.

In her first preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx, Reese scored 13 points and had nine rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes in the game. However, the Sky ended up losing their opening preseason game, 92-81.

She again had 13 points, with five rebounds and two steals in just 19 minutes while the Sky had a dominating 101-53 win against the New York Liberty. Reese was excellent from the field and shot six of 10 from the field.

So far Reese has shown that she can be a dominating presence on the court and especially under the basket. She possesses an excellent quality of drawing fouls on the play and does not shy away from playing physical basketball. Moreover, Reese has also shown that she can be effective on defense.

However, Angel Reese has also shown struggles when it comes to shooting mid-range and three-point shots. She still has enough time to hone her shooting skills while she continues to impress with her game in the paint.