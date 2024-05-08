Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Chicago Sky star gives reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and Liberty the work in 2nd preseason game (May 7)

Angel Reese, the exciting rookie for the Chicago Sky, wowed fans yet again in her second preseason game. Reese showed off her skills in a dominant match against the New York Liberty, helping her team win 101-53 and facing off against reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart.

Reese, who was selected seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, lived up to all the pre-season excitement with an impressive performance. She contributed 13 points, shooting 6-of-10 from the field. Reese also secured five rebounds and two steals, demonstrating her versatility on the court.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Reese's game was her composure when facing off against experienced veterans like Breanna Stewart. Reese didn't back down from the challenge; instead, she displayed her aggressiveness and skills in the paint. One such example is from the video below:

In the absence of fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, who is sidelined due to a shoulder injury, the Sky relied heavily on Reese's energy and determination. Though it's only preseason, Reese's standout performances have ignited a wave of excitement among fans.

Angel Reese settling well at the WNBA level against expectations

Entering the WNBA preseason as the Chicago Sky's prized rookie, Angel Reese faced high expectations. Living up to such hype can be intimidating, yet Reese appears to be handling it with ease.

Through a couple of preseason games, "Bayou Barbie, aka Angel Reese," has captured attention not only for her natural talent but also for her quick adaptation to the professional game.

So far, Reese has exceeded expectations, averaging a solid 13.0 points per game with an impressive 44% shooting from the field. However, her influence extends beyond scoring. Reese's relentless energy on the boards, grabbing an average of 7.0 rebounds per game, and her defensive hustle, demonstrated by her 2.0 steals per game, have become defining aspects of her playstyle.

The WNBA community is abuzz with the arrival of Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky, a team already positioned as a playoff contender, appears to have discovered a cornerstone for their future.