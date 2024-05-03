"League should be ashamed": Disappointed WNBA fans demand private planes after Catlin Clark & Co. flying commercial goes viral

WNBA fans were brimming with disappointment and frustration as footage of rising star Caitlin Clark and her WNBA team members flying coach on a commercial flight surfaced on social media. The viral clip has reignited a simmering debate about the league's treatment of its athletes, sparking widespread discussion and concern among fans.

This recent incident occurs at a crucial juncture for the WNBA. With viewership numbers reaching record highs and the league experiencing a surge in popularity, incidents like this have the potential to overshadow the positive strides the WNBA is making.

Expand Tweet

Clark, the No.1 overall pick in this year's draft, was filmed boarding a commercial flight alongside other Indiana Fever players for tonight's preseason game against the Dallas Wings. Swift and unforgiving reactions flooded Twitter, with many fans expressing their frustration and disappointment.

"The league should be ashamed of themselves for not having charter flights," one fan said.

Additionally, some fans expressed concerns about the safety of the players in these scenarios.

"WNBA need to fly their play private plane this crazy safe of these ladies should be #1 goal," wrote one fan.

"I know they don't make money but she is the most known player in WNBA, they should be flying private plane for her safety..." said another fan.

Some fans also appear to respect the team's decision to fly commercials, noting that it has been a longstanding practice for years and is not a new occurrence.

"The W has flown like this for years. This ain’t nothing new. Welcome to the W," a fan said.

"What’s wrong with this again??" said another fan.

However, criticism also extended to the team owners, with some pointing out their inability to provide private flights for the team.

"How are they not flying private owners gotta do better," a fan wrote.

Why WNBA's travel limitations remain a challenge

The straightforward explanation? Money. Despite its promising growth, the WNBA is financially younger compared to the NBA. Operating expenses, including travel costs, remain notably lower. The NBA generates billions in revenue annually, dwarfing the WNBA's figures, allowing the NBA to invest heavily in travel for player comfort and recovery.

The WNBA's current TV media rights deal generates approximately $60 million annually. In contrast, the NBA's current TV deal brings in roughly $2.1 billion for the league. This stark contrast highlights the significant disparity in financial resources between the WNBA and its male counterpart in professional basketball.

Expand Tweet

The WNBA Players Association has long advocated for better travel accommodations, citing fatigue and a compressed schedule as hurdles to peak performance. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has previously acknowledged the issue, but improvements have been slow.