New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Prediction & Preview for 2024 WNBA season | May 16, 2024

The New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever is set to be the highlight as they are the only game set by the WNBA for May 16. This matchup between Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark will take place at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, with the tip-off happening at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Entering this game, the New York Liberty started off their season well by winning their first game against the Washington Mystics by five points, 85-80. On the other side, the young core of the Indiana Fever struggled as they got blown away by the Connecticut Sun in their first game on the road.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever will be shown on television through Prime Video and the local coverage is handled by WTHR Channel 13 and WWOR-My9. For those who prefer to watch via online live stream, WNBA League Pass offers monthly and yearly subscriptions.

Moneyline: Liberty (-270) vs. Fever (+220)

Spread: Liberty -7.0 (-110) vs. +7.0 Fever (-110)

Total (O/U): Liberty (u170.5) vs. Fever (o170.5)

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever Preview

The New York Liberty came close to winning their first WNBA title but got halted by the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. This season, they look to replicate the success they had and will also look to get over the hump by catching the franchise's first championship.

During their first game of the season against the Washington Mystics, Breanna Stewart took a back seat and let Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton have their day, combining for 45 points. Sabrina Ionescu struggled from the field with only 4-of-12 from the field but was able to finish the game with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever had a rude awakening for their first game of the season as they got blown away by the Connecticut Sun. Caitlin Clark struggled initially from the field but was able to pick it up in the second half. She ended the night with 20 points, three assists and two steals. The former Iowa standout also had 4-of-11 beyond the three-point line.

This matchup will certainly highlight Caitlin Clark on how she sizes up with Sabrina Ionescu. However, Aliyah Boston will also be on the spotlight for how she takes on the strong front court of the New York Liberty.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever starting lineups, subs and rotation

The New York Liberty are making their starting five carry most minutes of every game. The first lady off the bench is Leonie Fiebich, who logged in 12 minutes in the last game. Expect the same rotation and the starting five will again get heavy minutes unless it becomes a blow-out game.

PG - Courtney Vandersloot | SG - Sabrina Ionescu | SF - Breanna Stewart | PF - Betnijah Laney-Hamilton | C - Jonquel Jones

In her first regular season game, Caitlin Clark logged in 32 minutes which was the most of any Fever player so far. This team used a nine-player rotation with Grace Berger, Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell and Temi Fagbenle each playing at least 12 to 19 minutes off the bench.

PG - Erica Wheeler | SG - Caitlin Clark | SF - Katiee Lou Samuelson | PF - NaLyssa Smith | C - Aliyah Boston

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever Prediction

The New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever will be marketed as the present going up against the future. However, the first game of the Fever showed that they would need a lot of tweaking before getting to their rhythm. Having them going against the Liberty will be a bigger challenge.

The spread of seven points will be covered in this game as Clark will be hounded by the Liberty defense while Boston will have a tough time as well. The Liberty should win this game and the total should go under.