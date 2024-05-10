“She said girl do NOT speak for me” - WNBA fans hilariously react to Angel Reese getting pranked for not wanting ‘Wing Stop’ 

Angel Reese continues to make headlines. This time it was about the Chicago Sky rookie getting pranked for not wanting Wing Stop.

One of her fans took to X to share a clip of Reese talking to one of her friends who was not in the mood for Wing Stop, but the up-and-coming WNBA star had a blank expression on her face and said she didn't mind having some food from one of the more popular wings restaurant in the country.

The brief clip sees Reese lying on the bed on her phone before getting pranked. You can watch the clip here:

One of the fans commented with a hilarious interpretation of what Reese said with her response:

"she said girl do NOT speak for me"

More comments followed:

@LeeBeLegit06 wrote:

"Marketing genius already, IMO"

One of the fans, @thtgirljae wanted Reese to get a brand deal.

"Give her a brand deal rn"

@b__np even placed an order:

"8 all flat . Lemon pepper, side of mild sauce . Mix them together . Whew"

@rodtecas focused on Reese's tone.

"The politeness of it. “I’d love some wingstop rn.”"

There was also lavish praise for how she looked as @backwoodshater said:

"She’s is so gorgeous ugh."

This comes on the back of Angel Reese bagging her first fashion campaign with Khloe Kardashian's brand worth $60 million. She was seen showcasing the Good American's "The Long Inseam Denim Collection" which includes 33 and 37-inch seams. She also turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this week.

Angel Reese continues to impress in preseason with Chicago Sky

While her appearance at the Met Gala was met with criticism as the Chicago Sky had a preseason clash against the New York Liberty, Angel Reese quashed all doubters that she could perform after the event as he played a key role in the team's dominant 101-53 win.

She ended her evening with 13 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist in the win. In her opening game against the Minnesota Lynx, she had 13 points and nine rebounds in the 24 minutes she was on the floor.

With their preseason wrapped up with a 1-1 record, Reese and the Sky are looking ahead to the regular season with a sense of optimism. They have a brief period to regroup and finetune their strategies before they gear up for their season opener, facing the Dallas Wings in consecutive games, the first of which is on May 15.