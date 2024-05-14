"That's a weak question" - Caitlin Clark hilariously critiques vet Erica Wheeler's pre-WNBA debut question

Caitlin Clark seemed to be in good spirits ahead of the Indiana Fever's 2024 WNBA season opener against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday (May 14) at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The media interviewed the rookie leading up to her WNBA debut, and team veteran Erica Wheeler jumped in to ask a fun question that earned an equally hilarious response from Clark. Wheeler asked how her training camp was going, and the Iowa superstar broke into a big laugh.

Clark responded:

"Bro, you think they haven't asked that. Hey, you come out with a weak question. That's a weak question."

Expand Tweet

Clark is one of the more heralded names ahead of the start of the new season. The former Hawkeyes star set scoring records during her senior season and led her school to consecutive national championship appearances.

In related news, the Mohegan Sun Arena (8,910 seats) is expected to be sold out when the Suns host the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night. It will mark Caitlin Clark's first regular season game after she was drafted as the No. 1 overall in April.

How did Caitlin Clark fare in the Indiana Fever's preseason games?

Caitlin Clark was the cynosure of all eyes in the much-awaited preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings on May.3. While the Fever lost 79-76, Clark had a decent outing in her first piece of WNBA action.

The guard played 28 minutes and finished with 21 points, shooting 6-15 from the floor and 5-13 from 3-point range. She added three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. The chink was that she had five turnovers.

In their second preseason game, Clark and the Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 83-80. She played 32 minutes and had a forgettable outing with just 12 points. She shot 4-12 from the field and 2-9 from beyond the arc. Like her first game, she committed a game-high six turnovers.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will play their home opener on Thursday, May 16, against the New York Liberty. But first, they will have to get past the Connecticut challenge.

The Fever finished last in the East in their last year's campaign with a 13-27 record. Their home and away record was dismal at best, and now the hope will be that new talent in Clark will infuse some energy as they hope to make a playoff run.