FunPlus Phoenix vs BIG: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group A Day 2 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing FunPlus Phoenix vs BIG in Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Challengers Group A Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Feb 12, 2022 08:17 PM IST
Feature

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers got underway last night, and Fnatic and Gambit Esports emerged victorious in their first game against G2 Esports and Team Liquid respectively.

After an exciting inaugural day, fans are expecting another thrilling encounter as FunPlus Phoenix is ready to take on BIG in the first match of Day 2. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series to kickstart their campaign tonight.

FunPlus Phoenix and BIG: Who will win their first Group A match in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

FunPlus Phoenix qualified for the main event after winning the CIS Challengers 1 whereas BIG was the runner-up in the Europe Challengers 1. The two teams were bunched in Group A and set to start their journey in the main event tonight.

Prediction:

FunPlus Phoenix and BIG are both dark horses in the competition and it will surely be a thrilling encounter to watch. However, FunPlus Phoenix has some previous experience with these high-voltage tournaments which could be helpful against the German opposition tonight. Players like Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov and Ardis Svarenieks can be key factors for FunPlus Phoenix.

It's time to gear up for a new competitive #VCT journey!#FPXValorant will be facing against @BIGCLANgg on Saturday to kick off our opening game at #VCTEMEA. 🔥 Be sure to stay tuned and cheer for us tomorrow!Let's go, Phoenix!#FPXWIN https://t.co/kMHh6IWd0p

Meanwhile, BIG has performed extremely well in Europe Challengers 1 and secured a slot in the main event. The team will surely try to continue their momentum on the big stage as well. With young players Ceyhun Aslan and Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener in the team, BIG can outshine any opponents in the competition.

Straight outta the open qualifier, the best of Germany is coming to the #VCT. 🏆Opening game tomorrow against @FPX_Esports! https://t.co/m1trgB3Knb

Head-to-head

The two teams will face each other for the first time in an official game today. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead after today's match-up.

Recent results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. FunPlus Phoenix have won all of their last five games while BIG won four.

FunPlus Phoenix and BIG recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Potential lineup

FunPlus Phoenix:

  • Pontus "Zyppan" Eek
  • Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks
  • Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov
  • Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky
  • Dmitry "SUYGETSU666" Ilyushin

BIG:

  • Fatih "gob b" Dayik
  • Nico "Obnoks" Garczarczyk
  • Kasper "Kaspe" Timonen
  • Ceyhun Aslan
  • Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the action between FunPlus Phoenix and BIG live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on February 12 from 8:30 pm IST.

