FunPlus Phoenix vs BIG: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group A Day 2 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers got underway last night, and Fnatic and Gambit Esports emerged victorious in their first game against G2 Esports and Team Liquid respectively.
After an exciting inaugural day, fans are expecting another thrilling encounter as FunPlus Phoenix is ready to take on BIG in the first match of Day 2. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series to kickstart their campaign tonight.
FunPlus Phoenix and BIG: Who will win their first Group A match in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?
FunPlus Phoenix qualified for the main event after winning the CIS Challengers 1 whereas BIG was the runner-up in the Europe Challengers 1. The two teams were bunched in Group A and set to start their journey in the main event tonight.
Prediction:
FunPlus Phoenix and BIG are both dark horses in the competition and it will surely be a thrilling encounter to watch. However, FunPlus Phoenix has some previous experience with these high-voltage tournaments which could be helpful against the German opposition tonight. Players like Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov and Ardis Svarenieks can be key factors for FunPlus Phoenix.
Meanwhile, BIG has performed extremely well in Europe Challengers 1 and secured a slot in the main event. The team will surely try to continue their momentum on the big stage as well. With young players Ceyhun Aslan and Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener in the team, BIG can outshine any opponents in the competition.
Head-to-head
The two teams will face each other for the first time in an official game today. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead after today's match-up.
Recent results
Both teams have been in excellent form recently. FunPlus Phoenix have won all of their last five games while BIG won four.
Potential lineup
FunPlus Phoenix:
- Pontus "Zyppan" Eek
- Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks
- Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov
- Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky
- Dmitry "SUYGETSU666" Ilyushin
BIG:
- Fatih "gob b" Dayik
- Nico "Obnoks" Garczarczyk
- Kasper "Kaspe" Timonen
- Ceyhun Aslan
- Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener
When and where to watch?
Fans can enjoy the action between FunPlus Phoenix and BIG live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on February 12 from 8:30 pm IST.
