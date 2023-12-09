Sentinels vs Team Liquid - AfreecaTV Valorant League: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The AfreecaTV Valorant League is down to its last couple of days. This OFF//SEASON VCT event saw a total of eight different teams compete for a price of $90,389 in South Korea. Out of these eight, six are invited teams, whereas the remaining two are from qualifier events which were held for Vietnam and Thailand.

The teams went through a Group Stage where a double-elimination format was followed. Four teams then made it through to the Playoffs, where a single elimination format will be followed. Day 5 has two matches lined up. The Playoffs stage will commence with the battle between NA's Sentinels and EMEA's Team Liquid.

Sentinels vs Team Liquid - Which team will make it to the Grand Finals of AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Predictions

Sentinels have had a rocky time in 2023. The team was unable to qualify for any international VCT events and also struggled in the Americas League. This led to some changes in the roster, with Zellsis and johnqt getting recruited. With their current composition, Sentinels have been a deadly force in the AfreecaTV Valorant League.

Team Liquid qualified for every international event in 2023 but had their own share of problems. The squad had a difficult time keeping up with the international team and would end up having underwhelming performances. Hence, their roster also saw many changes, including the acquisition of Enzo, Mistic, and Keiko from Apeks, who had a great showing during VCT's Ascension for the EMEA region. This has significantly improved their performances.

The winner of this matchup is difficult to predict as both teams comprise experienced Valorant pros. However, Team Liquid has statistically looked better throughout the year.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other once during Valorant Champions 2021, where Team Liquid won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-1.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against DRX in the AfreecaTV Valorant League, and they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Team Liquid's most recent battle was in the same event against EDward Gaming, and they won their Bo3 series by 2-0 as well.

Potential lineups

Sentinels

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Luna Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

Team Liquid:

Enzo " Enzo " Mestari (IGL)

" Mestari (IGL) Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin James " Mistic " Orfila

" Orfila Georgio " Keiko " Sanassy

" Sanassy Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

Where to watch

Interested readers can watch this match on AfreecaTV. This series will take place on December 9 at 12 am PDT/ 9 am CET/ 5 pm JST/ 1:30 pm IST.

