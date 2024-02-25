16-time WWE champion to quit after WrestleMania 40 following major loss? Analyzing chances

WrestleMania 40 is around the corner and the storylines have started to shift gears. One of the big-ticket matches that has been made official for the spectacular event is between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. There is a possibility The Visionary could lose his title at The Show of Shows, which could result in him quitting.

The possibility of Rollins losing at WrestleMania 40 is quite good, as WWE has been building McIntyre on the red brand for a while. Therefore, The Scottish Warrior's conquest for redemption is likely to come to an end in Philadelphia. As a result, the former Shield member could step away from the company after possibly dropping his title and go on a hiatus.

The hiatus could be because he has been struggling with his back for quite some time now. Therefore, WWE could run a storyline angle on the RAW after WrestleMania, where Seth Rollins quits the red brand after losing his match against Drew McIntyre. The prospect of this happening seems plausible, as it will possibly give Seth some time for his possible surgery and recuperation, which he has been seemingly delaying for years.

The Visionary could heal in the meantime and eventually return after his hiatus and even join the blue brand. It could bolster his storyline of potentially quitting Monday Night RAW. Besides, and it will be a fresh start for the 16-time champion on Friday Night SmackDown, which could unravel interesting storylines.

Is WWE cooking Seth Rollins' heel turn at WrestleMania 40?

Seth Rollins is currently in a storyline with Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. He has promised The American Nightmare to be on his side in his battle against Roman Reigns and The Rock, as both superstars have unfinished business with them.

The Visionary has also reassured Cody Rhodes that he will be his shield if The Bloodline tries to interfere in his battle with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. While the former Shield member is currently on Rhodes' side, WWE could pull off a major swerve at The Show of Shows.

Seth Rollins could eventually turn on The Prodigal Son at WrestleMania 40 and there's a good possibility of it happening. Both superstars have a bitter history, as Cody Rhodes defeated The Visionary several times during their feud in 2022. As a result, Rollins might hold a grudge and could look to take out his frustrations.

Therefore, a potential heel turn for the current World Heavyweight Champion might be in the works for WrestleMania 40.