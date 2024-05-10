3 matches WWE can confirm for King and Queen of the Ring 2024 on SmackDown tonight 

After a successful 2024 WWE Backlash in France, the promotion will host its next Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. The 12th edition of King and Queen of the Ring will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25th, 2024.

While the highlight of the event will be around who becomes the King and Queen of the Ring, it will also feature other title matches. On SmackDown's upcoming episode, these matches could be confirmed for the PLE. In this article, we will look at three such matches that can get confirmed on the blue brand tonight:

#3. Logan Paul vs Andrade can happen at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Since Andrade made his return to WWE, the promotion has pushed him as a face. While the Mexican superstar originally signed with RAW, the 2024 Draft saw him move to SmackDown. On the blue brand, Andrade is yet to find himself a feud. This is where Logan Paul can come into play.

On SmackDown's upcoming episode, Andrade can cut a promo and challenge Logan for the United States Championship. By doing so, Andrade will put himself in a great position on the blue brand, and a potential victory against Logan at King and Queen of the Ring could be massive for his career.

#2. Bayely vs Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green's return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble has been one of the best returns until now. In her time with the Stamford-based promotion, Green has become quite the entertainer. Before WrestleMania 40, there were also rumors about her receiving a push after the mega event.

Now that WrestleMania is over, Chelsea Green could get a push on SmackDown. On the blue brand, the former Tag Team Champion could feud with Bayley, which could eventually lead to a match between them at King and Queen of the Ring. It will be interesting to see if WWE does something along these lines.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa

Since SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa seems to be on a mission to lead The Bloodline. While Sikoa has done well in adding new members to the faction, if he wants to be the leader, he will have to challenge bigger names and potentially win the title.

Hence, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Sikoa could challenge Cody Rhodes to a match at King and Queen of the Ring. Given the history between Rhodes and The Bloodline, the possibility of this match happening is extremely high.

