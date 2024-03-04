38-year-old WWE superstar to help Jey Uso defeat Drew McIntyre? Exploring what may happen on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso will lock horns in a one-on-one match tonight on Monday Night RAW. WWE made this match official after what transpired backstage between the two superstars last week. There is a possibility that fans might witness ringside interference during the bout.

Jimmy Uso could make another surprise appearance during the match to cause trouble for Main Event Jey, in a similar fashion from a few weeks ago. As a result, Seth Rollins could come to Jey Uso's rescue and even the numbers game. The Visionary could attack The Bloodline member, which could lead to an ugly brawl at the ringside.

Watching his WrestleMania 40 challenger at ringside will seemingly enrage Drew McIntyre, thus distracting him during his match. As a result, it could help Jey Uso secure a huge roll-up victory against the Scottish Warrior. While this will not only add layers to the Rollins-McIntyre rivalry, it will also accentuate the feud between Jey and Jimmy heading into The Show of Shows.

Hence, Seth Rollins might play a key role in the outcome of tonight's match on Monday Night RAW, thus helping Jey Uso defeat the Scottish Psychopath.

Will Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40?

Seth Rollins has been holding the World Heavyweight Championship over his shoulders for 282 days now. He has defeated several top-tier superstars in the company during his championship reign, defending the title day in and day out, thus earning the reputation of a workhorse champion.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre has been on a rampage lately as he is trying to reclaim his rightful position in WWE. He has been looking to get retribution against The Visionary and win the title. The two juggernauts will lock horns at WrestleMania XL in what will be the third chapter of their epic rivalry.

There is a good possibility that The Scottish Warrior will finally reclaim his lost glory at The Show of Shows by putting an end to Seth Rollins' title reign. Drew McIntyre's anti-hero persona has been captivating fans and is one of the greatest things going on in WWE in recent times.

Therefore, WrestleMania 40 could be the premium live event event where the Scottish Warrior finally reclaims his lost throne by winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Who do you think will prevail in this epic encounter between The Visionary and the Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania XL?

